👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🌍 THE SURRENDER HE’S CALLING A WIN

What Trump and JD Vance signed by video Monday isn’t a deal — it’s a 14-point memorandum to go negotiate one, and everyone who’s read the leaked text lands on the same verdict: it favors Tehran. Iran pockets more than $20 billion in seized assets unfrozen immediately, draws on a $300 billion reconstruction fund, wins sanctions relief, and sells its crude through American services again — and promises in return never to build a bomb while its wider nuclear program waits in the long grass. The negotiators left enforcement for later, too. Netanyahu already broke the ceasefire’s first test — he won’t stop hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the strikes have run on since the announcement, and if the deal dies it dies right there. Trump pictures a new order he brokered single-handed; instead he paid Iran to reopen a strait Iran shut and called the bill a victory. He gets his photo Friday on a Swiss mountaintop. Iran takes the cash, its oil, and 60 days it’s already allowed to extend

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🤖 ROME, NOT CYBERSECURITY

The White House gave Anthropic less than 90 minutes on Friday to pull its newest models offline, and six days later the company still can’t pry loose a straight reason why. Officials pointed to a flaw Amazon flagged in Fable 5 — except Amazon never tested the rival models that do the same thing, and 150 cybersecurity experts signed a letter calling the crackdown what it looks like: bullying. One government official let the real tell slip, citing concerns over “which companies Anthropic chose to work with” — a concern no one ever raised with Anthropic directly. Three weeks earlier, co-founder Chris Olah had stood beside Pope Leo XIV to unveil the first papal encyclical on AI, a company at war with Trump banking moral standing with the one authority the White House can’t strong-arm. Refuse the regime’s surveillance work, say yes to Rome, and you learn in 90 minutes who’s allowed to exist.

💵 WARSH KILLS THE CUT

Kevin Warsh held rates at 3.50–3.75% in his first meeting as Fed chair — the easy part. The tell is what he stripped out: the statement’s cutting bias is gone, the new dot plot erases the lone 2026 cut markets were counting on, and several officials now pencil in a hike. Inflation stuck at 4.2%, Brent crude above $100, and a labor market that won’t crack handed him the cover. Warsh just told Wall Street the rate-cut era is over — from the one seat Trump wants to control and doesn’t.

🚁 RIGHT ON CUE

The FBI says it foiled a plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House with explosive drones and snipers, charging five men including a 19-year-old turned in by his own mother. Hours later the DOJ was in appeals court citing that very plot to argue Trump should finally get his ballroom — the drone-proof one the Senate parliamentarian defunded and a federal judge halted — which is the kind of timing worth noticing.

⚖️ THURSDAY AT THE COURT

The Supreme Court rules Thursday on whether Trump can end birthright citizenship and fire a sitting Fed governor — the term’s two tests of how much of the presidency the Court will hand one man.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Trump walked into the G7 and told the room, “I’m the boss.” Everyone laughed — and the laugh is the problem. Trump wants to remake the world in his image, and he could not care less what came before, how things are done, or what the law allows. He wanted a blue Reflecting Pool, resurfaced the Lincoln Memorial’s without review, and watched it dry green. He wanted a war he could end with a signature, and he signed one that hands Tehran the money and the oil. He wanted a company to bend, and he switched off its product. He wanted his ballroom, and a foiled drone plot arrived right on time to argue for it. He wanted to end Ukraine with a handshake, denied Zelensky the private meeting, and sent him home with missiles instead of the deal Trump keeps promising. Reality keeps handing him green where he ordered blue. The Iran deal is a quagmire, and it stays a quagmire, because a man who only knows how to give orders never learns what he can’t command.

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