Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
2h

If Trump's family members really cared about him, they would intervene. And by intervene, I mean have him committed. That's what any concerned family member would do if their elderly relative goes bonkers.

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
1h

Donald Trump looks and talks like a demented man and the US is becoming less relevant by the day to the rest of the world.

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