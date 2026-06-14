Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
2h

There is no deal! No MOU. Something may be signed next Friday. Iran controls the SOH, not the felon.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2h

As the great Yogi Berra said: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Doesn’t look totally over.

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