1. 💣 KHAMENEI THREATENS ALL US BASES

Trump in Kentucky: “We won. In the first hour, it was over.” Same speech: “We don’t want to leave early. We’ve got to finish the job.” Pick one. Because Iran’s new supreme leader picked his. Mojtaba Khamenei — whose wife, sister, and niece were killed in the opening strikes — issued his first statement today. The Strait of Hormuz stays closed. Every U.S. base in the region is a target. The Axis of Resistance fights on. He didn’t appear on camera. The IEA confirmed what he already knows: this is the largest oil supply disruption in history. $100 a barrel. Norway won’t send ships. U.S. intelligence — completed this week — says the regime is intact. Trump’s war killed the supreme leader and his family. It didn’t kill the state.

2. 🎖️ TRUMP ON SLEEPER CELLS

Trump says he’s been briefed on Iranian sleeper cells. “We know where they are.” Then he added “I think.” He then switched into language that sounded like a rehearsal for any future attacks or a justification for a new domestic crackdown. He blamed Biden’s border policies for allowing terrorists into the country.

3. 💰 KUSHNER’S CONFLICTS

rump appointed Jared Kushner Special Envoy for Peace on February 19. Nine days later, he launched a war. Kushner is now negotiating with Gulf governments while holding billions in investments from those same governments — money he secured the moment he left the first Trump administration. CREW is demanding he file the financial disclosure legally required within 30 days of his appointment. The deadline is next week. He hasn't filed. Filing would show exactly how much he stands to gain from the war he's supposed to be ending. That's why he won't.

4. 📱 DOGE DEPOSITION GOES VIRAL

A January 23 deposition clip resurfaced this week showing a GSA-embedded DOGE staffer admitting under oath that he downloaded the DOGE savings scorecard, emailed it to his personal device, and sent it over Signal — He said many officials did the same.

🎯 THE PATTERN

DOGE insider admits they buried the evidence. Trump declares victory while his own intelligence says the regime stands. The president signals a possible false flag terror attack and new domestic surveillance. And the most conflicted relative in US presidential history gets hired by his father-in-law.

