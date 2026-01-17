On December 15, 2005, Palm Beach Police Detective Joseph Recarey walked out of Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion carrying evidence that would never be fully investigated. Among the items seized: carbon-copy message books containing the first names of girls, dates, and telephone numbers.

Those message books documented a trafficking operation that would eventually be confirmed to involve more than forty underage victims between 2002 and 2005. They also documented something else: phone calls from Donald Trump to Epstein’s mansion during the same period.

Five years later, a victims’ attorney would file notice in federal court that he intended to depose Trump under oath about those calls. The deposition never happened. Epstein paid settlements to shut down the civil cases the day before powerful witnesses were scheduled to testify.

When Detective Recarey catalogued the seized message books in his report, he noted they contained more than just names and numbers. Messages documented a system: “I have girls for him.” “I have 2 girls for him.” Girls calling to confirm “work” appointments.

One message stood out. On April 1, 2005, modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel left a message for Epstein offering what he called a “teacher” to help with Russian language lessons. “She is 2x8 years old, not blonde,” the message read. “Lessons are free and you can have your 1st today if you call.”

2x8 meant 16 years old or maybe two 8-year-olds. The message was written in the same carbon-copy books that documented Trump’s calls.