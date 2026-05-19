Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

Things are now at a fever pitch! Will republican politicians find their souls? Do they even have souls?? How can they even call themselves human?

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Lisa 🌸🌞☮️'s avatar
Lisa 🌸🌞☮️
3h

Hi. Your notes re lives are for other dates and not today. Often shows up as a day or so away though the hours and minutes seem correct. Just thought you should know. Thanks for all you do!

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