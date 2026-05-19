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💣 JAN 6 RIOTERS QUALIFY FOR PAYOUTS

The pool of people eligible for Trump’s $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” includes the January 6 rioters he pardoned in his first week back. The fund pulls the money out of the Treasury’s Judgment Fund without congressional approval, and a commission picked by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche decides who gets paid. Brian Morrissey, Treasury’s general counsel, walked out of the building hours after the fund was announced — seven months into the job the Senate confirmed him for. Trump pulled his lawsuit against his own IRS hours before the judge could rule on whether a president can sue an agency he controls. Ninety House Democrats had already warned the court a settlement would be “a specter of corruption unparalleled in American history.” Blanche — Trump’s former personal lawyer — is on the Hill this morning defending the money before Senate Appropriations. Civil rights attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnik called it “theft far worse than Watergate.” Jamie Raskin called it the regime “refunding the militia, presumably to get them ready for the next round of battle.” The $1.776 is not subtle.

🗳️ PRIMARY DAY TESTS TRUMP’S GRIP

Six states vote today. Kentucky decides whether Thomas Massie survives Trump’s $30 million campaign to purge him — the most expensive House primary in recent years. Massie opposed the Trump tax bill, backed the Epstein files vote, and turned on the Iran war, so Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, to bury him. Bill Cassidy lost his Louisiana primary three days ago for crossing Trump. Georgia and Alabama hold open Senate primaries that look headed for runoffs. Trump pointedly skipped the Georgia Senate race where Republicans are trying to unseat Jon Ossoff — a tell on whose campaign he thinks can win. Results tonight will say how much of the party still belongs to him. Watch our live coverage of Blanche’s testimony below:

🦠 EBOLA HITS AN EMPTY DESK

The World Health Organization declared a global emergency this morning. A hundred and thirty-one dead. Five hundred and thirteen cases. The Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine and no approved therapeutic, and it is moving through Kampala and Goma. In January 2025 the Trump administration killed the STOP Spillover program by single email — the program watching exactly this region for exactly this virus — and dismantled USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, the unit that broke the 2018 DRC outbreak. The team that would have been on the ground last week does not exist.

📺 BARI LOSES GRIP AT CBS: REPORT

Paramount is pulling Evening News, CBS Mornings, and 60 Minutes out from under Bari Weiss after eight months of public belly-flops, per Puck’s Dylan Byers. Anderson Cooper quit 60 Minutes outright on Sunday night. David Ellison has already promised Trump “sweeping changes” if Paramount lands CNN — and CNN is next on his list.

🇮🇷 AN HOUR FROM BOMBING IRAN

Trump told reporters Monday today he was an hour from a “very major” military strike on Iran when the Emir of Qatar, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed called him to hold for two to three days — because Tehran, hearing the planes warm up, is finally reaching back through Pakistan about a deal.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump has replaced the United States with himself. He’s using a $1.8 Bn slush fund to pay for the next insurrection. He claims he was about to attack Iran, and that’s the reason Iran came back to the table. He doesn’t like Thomas Massie because he supports the Epstein survivors, so he’s replacing the will of the people with a heavily funded primary challenger, and his disregard for the rest of the world is evident with an Ebola outbreak that has no US response team on the ground.

YESTERDAY WE WERE A PART OF THE SAVE AMERICA MOVEMENT’S EPSTEIN FILIBUSTER THAT CONTINUES TODAY. CLIP TO FOLLOW.

LIVE TODAY WITH DEAN BLUNDELL FOR THE FIVESTACK AT 3 PM ET