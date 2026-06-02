Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

As much as I think WE are going to prevail as Better America, I will have to agree (with Stephen O’Neill) that we have some heavy lifting to do to overcome these people. Whenever we seem to win one, we end up losing two or more at the same time! As they say in Canada, elbows up!

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Walter Bruno's avatar
Walter Bruno
2hEdited

Fascinating stuff.

How do we know the story of 'Donald chewing out Bibi' wasn't spread around as counter-intel, not 'intel'?

There seems to be a ban on evidence around the regime as iron-clad as witnesses to the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Iran just said 'Hoo the F cares what Donald claims' and the blockade continues. Bibi gets to bomb his liddle heart out.

Bibi is the one who said to Biden, 'Who cares what you think, we have all the weapons we need.'

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