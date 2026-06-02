1. 💣 PULTE’S FAMILY TIES TO EPSTEIN

Trump handed the spy agencies to a man who gives away cash on Twitter. In a Truth Social post Tuesday morning he named Bill Pulte — the 37-year-old homebuilding heir who runs the Federal Housing Finance Agency — acting Director of National Intelligence, over the CIA, the NSA, and sixteen other agencies. Pulte keeps the housing job too, along with the chairmanships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac he handed himself. He has no intelligence experience. What he has is a year of mining FHFA’s files to manufacture mortgage-fraud referrals against Trump’s enemies — Letitia James, Adam Schiff, Lisa Cook, Eric Swalwell — and a GAO investigation into how he did it. The watchdogs who asked how he pulled Democrats’ private mortgage records were fired. Now the man under investigation for misusing data access runs the surveillance state. Narativ has already placed his father, the developer Mark Pulte, inside Epstein’s own account of the rigged Maison de l’Amitié auction — 3 p.m. on the Fivestack.

2. 🎖️ Blanche Defends The Slush Fund

At 4 p.m. Blanche sits before House appropriators to defend the indefensible. The administration insists the $1.776 billion slush fund is dead — for now, which suggests a plan to revive it when we aren’t looking. Judge Leonie Brinkema froze it through June 12. GOP senators want confirmation the “anti-weaponization fund” is really dead. He has to explain Epstein again, too. Eighteen survivors accused him of lying under oath the last time he testified, in May, when he claimed meetings with them that never happened.

3. ⚖️ Weiss Is Murdering 60 Minutes

Scott Pelley told the room what the rest of CBS won’t. In a Monday staff meeting he accused editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes — “She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that” — after Weiss installed tech writer Nick Bilton as executive producer and fired Tanya Simon, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega. Bilton walked out fifteen minutes in. The room applauded Pelley. Skydance bought CBS, Weiss was the install, and the last newsmagazine that still bites is being gutted while Paramount courts the president it is supposed to cover.

4. 📉 Trump To Bibi: You’re Crazy

“You’re fucking crazy,” Trump told Netanyahu on Monday, by Axios’s account — “you’d be in prison if it weren’t for me.” Israel’s push into Lebanon nearly blew up his Iran talks, so he killed the Beirut strike on the phone. By evening, Israel said it would hold.

5. 🌍 Six States Vote Tonight

Six states vote tonight — California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota — and Iowa’s Randy Feenstra is the test of whether Trump’s endorsement still moves a state the economy and the Iran war have soured on him.

🎯 THE PATTERN

One man takes the intelligence agencies Tuesday and keeps the mortgage files he already weaponized. Another defends a fund built to pay the president’s friends. An ally is burying 60 Minutes. We are watching a shrinking presidency fighting for its life by turning all of government on its enemies.

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3 PM FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

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