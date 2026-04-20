Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Fran's avatar
Fran
7h

Putin knows general mobilization including Moscow and St. Petersburg would be extremely unpopular. But currently they can’t get enough recruits to even equal the numbers dying every day on the battlefield.

Oil price hikes will not benefit Russia that much because every day Ukraine destroys more of Russia’s oil refineries, depot, and ports, deep within Russia. Ukraine has bombed ports in the Black Sea and the Baltic.

Russia is losing not just the war but the stability of the entire country.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
7h

Trump is Putin’s handmaiden and will serve Putin no matter what it costs, including the lives of US servicemen and women. Sad. One can only hope that an increased draft will make some Russians think about what’s really good for their country.

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