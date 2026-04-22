🛢️ IRAN WINS

Donald Trump didn’t extend the Iran ceasefire, he surrendered, but he thinks we won’t notice. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy seized the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz at dawn, and fired on a third vessel off Oman. Mahdi Mohammadi, advisor to chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Wednesday: “Trump’s ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing party cannot impose conditions.”

Fifty-three days into the war Donald Trump started, Iran has won, and the allies are planning the day after without the United States in the room. Military planners from more than 30 nations convene today at the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, North London, for a two-day conference on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Britain and France are co-leading. The United States is not at the table.

Iran is in charge.

🇨🇳 CHINA’S MASK-OFF MOMENT

Iran’s victory is China’s doing. Beijing has delivered loitering munitions and HQ-16 air defense to Tehran and is in advanced talks on CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles and DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicles — carrier-killer class, Mach-5 class. The US Treasury has sanctioned Chinese entities for shipping chemical precursors into the IRGC’s ballistic missile program. Xi Jinping hosts Trump at the rescheduled May summit in Beijing.

🗂️ MTG CONFIRMS TRUMP ORDERED COVER-UP

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump personally blocked the Epstein files and told then–Attorney General Pam Bondi "flat out" not to release them, warning privately that "my people are going to get hurt. My friends will get hurt. People at Mar-a-Lago — they're going to get hurt"” Trump fired Bondi April 2 and installed his defense lawyer Todd Blanche as acting AG. Senator Ron Wyden says Blanche blocked the DEA from handing Senate Finance the unredacted 2015 OCDETFmemo on Operation “Chain Reaction” — the Epstein task force dismantled this year. Wyden: “covering up for pedophiles.”

🏛️ BILL GATES UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT

The Gates Foundation confirmed Tuesday it commissioned an independent review of Bill Gates's past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein and the foundation's due-diligence protocols. CEO Mark Suzman assigned the review earlier this year. The board expects a report this summer

⚖️ THE SUBPOENAS, WITHDRAWN

DOJ withdrew the Brennan grand jury subpoenas seventy-two hours after issuing them — four days after Joe DiGenova was installed. Maria Medetis Long is still out. The charging posture on Friday was gone by Tuesday night.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Not just another TACO Tuesday, Trump has lost. From Tehran to Beijing to Brussels to the Rayburn Building, the answer to Tuesday’s pressure was the same: Washington could not hold the line. Trump met the world this week. The world answered.

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