Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
2h

Have trouble finding you all the time

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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

I believe your assessment is way, way off base and that a US attack on Iran is imminent. Maybe as early as tonight but certainly the minute the ceasefire expires. The failed talks are for documentation so that Trump can claim that Iran refused to negotiate so he can frame it as him having no other choice. It's far from over and there is no indication that Iran has "won" anything.

Trump intends to seize Kharg Island. Everything he's done in the Gulf and the Strait recently has been cover while he has positioned for this military operation.

Trump told the Guardian in 1988 that America's Middle East foreign policy was weak and that to cripple Iran, that he would "do a number on Kharg Island." In *1988.* The strong foreign policy he started talking about in 1987 came shortly after his first visit to Moscow that same year.

Read it for yourself.

https://charliepgarcia.substack.com/p/kharg-island-assault-iran-war?triedRedirect=true

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