Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Ginger
7h

🤔so Bolton gets felony for classified docs but ORANGEFACE GETS NOTHING.....IT seems the guy in the WH commited more of a crime with STOLEN TOP SECRET & CLASSIFIED DOC

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