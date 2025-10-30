A last-minute scheduling clash meant we had to cancel today’s FiveStack though we do have the The Top 5 stories for you.

5️⃣ TRUMP WEAPONIZES STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

The Education Department advanced new regulations Thursday that will kick nonprofit organizations out of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program based on ideology rather than service. Starting July 1st, any organization working with undocumented immigrants, providing gender-affirming care to minors, or engaging in public protests can be disqualified—and any loan payments made after that won’t count toward the 10-year forgiveness threshold. The program has provided debt relief to over 1 million borrowers since 2007, but Education Secretary Linda McMahon claims they’re “refocusing” benefits away from organizations that “violate the law.” Democrats warn the vague language about “substantial illegal purpose” lets the administration arbitrarily punish civil rights groups, immigrant advocates, and LGBTQ+ health providers. Democracy Forward calls it “a craven attempt to usurp the legislature’s authority in an unconstitutional power grab aimed at punishing people with political views different than the administration’s.”

4️⃣ POLL SHOWS AMERICANS BLAME TRUMP FOR SHUTDOWN

New Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos polling reveals 45% of Americans hold Trump and Republicans responsible for the month-long government shutdown versus 33% blaming Democrats—though that Democratic number has crept up from 30% since October 1st. Independents blame Trump by a 2-to-1 margin. The shutdown continues as Democrats demand Affordable Care Act subsidy extensions while Republicans refuse to negotiate on healthcare until funding passes. Meanwhile, Trump and Budget Director Russell Vought have used the crisis to dramatically expand presidential spending powers, redirecting billions away from Congress while 650,000 federal workers sit furloughed. Concern about the shutdown has jumped from 25% “very concerned” at the start to 43% now, with Americans earning under $25,000 showing the highest anxiety at 56%. If the shutdown reaches November 5th, it becomes the longest in American history.

3️⃣ FEDERAL JUDGE FORCES SNAP EMERGENCY FUNDING

Judge Indira Talwani indicated Thursday she’ll order the Trump administration to tap $5.5 billion in emergency reserves to partially fund food assistance for 42 million Americans in November. At a hearing in litigation brought by 23 Democratic attorneys general, the Obama-appointed judge rejected USDA’s claim that contingency funds are only for natural disasters, not government shutdowns. “Congress has put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency,” Talwani said from the bench, demanding “agency action, not lawyering.” During the 2018-2019 Trump shutdown, the administration let states use these exact funds for SNAP. This time they’re refusing—even as benefits face the first funding lapse in the program’s 60-year history.

2️⃣ SENIOR OFFICIALS FLEE TO MILITARY HOUSING

At least six senior Trump officials have relocated to military bases around Washington, creating an unprecedented “Trump Green Zone” that shields them from protest and public view. Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Dan Driscoll and one unnamed White House official now occupy homes traditionally reserved for three- and four-star generals, straining military housing while deepening the administration’s separation from the city they govern. The moves accelerated after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and protests outside Miller’s Arlington home, where activists posted his address and called him a Nazi. Johns Hopkins professor Adria Lawrence warns the shift sends a troubling message: “In a robust democracy, what you want is the military to be for the defense of the country as a whole and not just one party.” The Millers just listed their $3.75 million Arlington home, having moved onto Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

1️⃣ TRUMP ANNOUNCES NUCLEAR TESTING BEFORE XI MEETING

Hours before his high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping, Trump announced he’s instructed the “Department of War” to begin nuclear weapons testing “immediately”—reversing three decades of U.S. policy. The Truth Social post was riddled with errors: Trump falsely claimed the U.S. has more nuclear weapons than any country (Russia has the largest stockpile), that he completely updated the arsenal in his first term (the trillion-dollar modernization started under Obama), and that China will reach parity “within 5 years” (would require 1,000 warheads annually). No nuclear state except North Korea has tested weapons since the last century. Experts say testing isn’t necessary and will trigger a global arms race. Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic: “Resuming nuclear testing looks weak and petulant, not strong and confident. No American president should ever let the Kremlin get under his skin—especially not where nuclear weapons are concerned.” After meeting Xi, Trump declared the summit “a 12 out of 10,” cut tariffs on China from 57% to 47%, and praised the “truly great” atmosphere while announcing reciprocal state visits.

Share