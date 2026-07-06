Trump gave Michael Cohen a “glowing recommendation” for his new radio show, Cohen told the New York Post — a personal greenlight from the president for the hiring of the star witness who helped convict him. Station owner John Catsimatidis, a major Trump donor, confirmed he sought that blessing before making the hire: “I checked with the White House and they had no objection. I understand everything is fine.”

That recommendation is the story. Trump rewards no one without a use for them, and Cohen’s use is obvious: he spent January claiming prosecutors coerced the testimony that produced the 34-count conviction. Now Trump has installed him on New York’s airwaves — “the next Rush Limbaugh,” in the recommendation Cohen says the president gave.