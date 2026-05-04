Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
4hEdited

Thanks for this Zev. Yes Operation Freedom = Operation Escalate.

Or: Operation Desperation

Ps- under your “The Pattern”: 🎯🎯🎯

ox

Reply
Share
Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

See you at 5!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture