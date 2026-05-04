🇺🇸🇮🇷🇦🇪 TRUMP ESCALATES, IRAN RETALIATES

Within hours of Trump launching Project Freedom — the U.S. naval escort operation through the Strait of Hormuz — Iran retaliated. The IRGC fired two missiles at a U.S. Navy frigate near Bandar-e-Jask and struck the Emirati tanker Barakah with two drones in the same window. The U.S. missiles were intercepted; CENTCOM says no American ship was hit. But the intercepts are the story: Trump’s escalation and Iran’s response together end the ceasefire that had held for roughly 23 days since the April 11 pause, and mark the return of a hot war on Day 66.

📉 THE POLLS CATCH UP TO THE WAR

Three polls in five days put Trump at his second-term low, and the Iran war is the critical driver of his plunge. Washington Post / ABC / Ipsos: 62% disapproval — the highest the poll has ever recorded across both Trump terms. 76% disapprove of the cost of living. 66% disapprove of the Iran war he campaigned on never starting. Pew has him at a second-term low. Leger has him at –17 net. Nate Silver’s average: –18.4. Three methodologies. Trump continues to ignore public sentiment. On Friday, I explained why.

🏛️ POWELL STAYS. WARSH WAITS.

Jerome Powell’s term as Fed chair ends May 15, but he says he’ll stay on as a board member because the DOJ says it won’t drop its investigation into Powell. This is what passes for politics in America today— a weaponized DOJ has become the president’s human resources enforcer. The president can’t even make staffing changes without his DOJ threatening prosecution. The ultimate reveal of weakness dressed up as strength.

💊 MIFEPRISTONE OFFLINE

The Fifth Circuit blocked mifepristone by mail nationwide Friday night. Danco filed an emergency motion for Supreme Court relief. The case was brought by Louisiana — the same state whose governor suspended primary elections, and whose redistricting case the Supreme Court is using in Callais to rewrite the Voting Rights Act. One state. One circuit. One strategy.

⚖️ RUDY IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The mayor who became Donald Trump’s bag man is fighting for his life at a Florida hospital. Rudolph Giuliani, 81, is in a Florida hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The ceasefire is over. The hot war is back. Trump believes war is the only way to a political turnaround, or if that fails, the unwinding of the petrodollar. He breaks the law with impunity while weaponizing the DOJ against Comey and Powell, and his one-time bag-man is dying in a Florida hospital. He can’t control Iran, can’t hold the Strait, feuding with the Fed chair, indicting Americans while his polling collapses.

Trump’s presidency is collapsing, but like a cornered tiger, he’s at his most dangerous when he has no way out.

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