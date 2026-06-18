🛡️ AMERICA STEPS BACK, PUTIN STEPS WEST

Pete Hegseth flew to Brussels on Thursday and pulled the floor out from under Europe. The whiskey-loving former Fox weekend anchor ordered a six-month review of U.S. troops on the continent and, effective immediately, slashed the forces Washington would send if war broke out — about a third of its fighter jets, plus the strategic bombers and deep-strike weapons Europe can’t replace for years. He dressed it up as tough love, calling NATO “a paper tiger and a one-way street” and mocking allies for spending on “gender equity and climate change.” Read the map, not the insults. Russia is already probing NATO airspace and massing beyond the Ukrainian front, and the assets Hegseth just pulled are the exact ones that would blunt a push into Lithuania, Poland, or Romania. Shorting Europe’s defense doesn’t only knife the allies — it hands Vladimir Putin the opening to carry his war past Ukraine and onto NATO soil. Trump didn’t end a war today. He cleared the path for the next one.

🔥 “YOUR MOSCOW WILL BURN”

The snub in Brussels had a rehearsal. Days earlier at the G7, Trump booked one-on-ones with the leaders of France, the Gulf, Egypt, and India — and left Ukraine off the list, granting Zelensky only a sideline huddle with Macron in the room. When Zelensky held up photographs of Russia’s strike on the Pechersk Lavra, one of Kyiv’s holiest sites, Trump shrugged: “it has no impact on us, we’re thousands of miles away.” On Thursday, Ukraine made sure Moscow couldn’t look away — the largest drone barrage on the capital since Putin launched the invasion four years ago, shutting all four Moscow airports, setting fire to a refinery that supplies 40 percent of the city’s gasoline, raining oily smoke over neighborhoods where no sirens sounded. “If Ukraine burns, then your Moscow will burn as well,” Zelensky warned. Now Russian hard-liners are demanding Putin “strike the enemy mercilessly” — and Russia holds the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

⚖️ THE COURT DECIDES WHO IS A CITIZEN

By the time most readers eat lunch, the Supreme Court may have decided whether a baby born in a Texas hospital is American. The justices hand down term-end rulings this morning, and Trump v. Barbara leads — the challenge to the order Trump signed on day one of his second term, stripping citizenship from children born here to parents who entered illegally or hold temporary visas. Birthright citizenship has held since 1868, written into the Fourteenth Amendment. In April’s arguments a majority sounded ready to strike the order down, but the case turns as much on whether one judge can block a president nationwide — a narrower door that could let the order survive in pieces. The same bench also rules today on Trump’s power to fire the heads of independent agencies.

🌍 SIGNED REMOTELY, STILL SHOOTING

Trump and Iran’s President Pezeshkian signed their framework to end the war this week — done electronically, and the White House now calls it “in effect,” with sanctions waived for Iranian oil and Tehran’s enriched uranium headed for dilution. Then Trump warned he’d start bombing again “if they don’t behave.” Schumer called the war “one of the biggest American disasters”; Cassidy, a Republican, called the deal “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.” Israel is already testing it, killing one person in a south Lebanon drone strike Thursday while refusing to pull back from the Litani.

🕊️ OBAMA OPENS HIS DOORS ON JUNETEENTH

Three former presidents, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen gather in Chicago’s Jackson Park today to dedicate Barack Obama’s $850 million presidential center, which opens to the public Friday on Juneteenth. The first Black president cuts the ribbon on his legacy the same morning the Court weighs who gets to be a citizen at all.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

While Ukraine’s resistance is nothing short of remarkable, we cannot allow ourselves to daydream that these drone strikes from Ukraine - effective as they may be - will be enough to defeat Russia. And while Zelensky’s message to Putin about Moscow burning reminds Russia that it is not invincible, it has not yet changed Putin’s resolve to strike at Lithuania, Romania and further Westward. What is startlingly clear from Pete Hegseth’s policy shift in Brussels is that Trump is actually retreating from NATO, leaving our allies vulnerable to Putin’s military aggression as Russia seeks to expand the battlefield. At home the Court he built decides who counts as an American while in Chicago the first Black president opens the doors to his library.

📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV

From the Narativ archive, my take on the Obama presidency as it was nearing its end.

Obama’s Arc Zev Shalev · January 16, 2017 Snap quiz. Who does President Barack Obama think of as one of the most consequential presidents of the 20th century? Kennedy for sure, but you’d be surprised at the other. “I think Ronald Reagan changed the trajectory of America in a way that, you know, Richard Nixon did not and in a way that Bill Clinton did not,” Obama told the Read full story

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