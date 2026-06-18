Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
10hEdited

Hegseth - who just waged probably the largest geopolitical as well as military defeat in US history calling Europe a “paper tiger”. This vile scum needs to study Mussolini to the end. All these white nationalist freaks do.

Thanks Zev for all this info, great as always!

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
10h

Whoa !!! When is this regime going to be reigned in? Is it going to be reigned in? To me, Trump sure seems like a Russian asset. Americans, overall, don't want to go in this direction, whatsoever.

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