We’re a little late with the newsletter today. It was tough to write.

1. 💣 TRUMP IS NOT BLUFFING

Trump posted on Truth Social: “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”. Yesterday Trump said he’s considering invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the US military to Minneapolis. That means tanks. Military checkpoints. Curfews enforced by soldiers. Visuals America hasn’t seen domestically in generations. Three thousand ICE agents already occupy the Twin Cities, but the Insurrection Act removes legal constraints on federal military force against civilians. Federal funding to Minnesota cuts off February 1. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called Governor Walz and Mayor Frey “terrorism” and accused them of “Minnesota insurrection.”

Truth is Trump used Renee Good’s killing by ICE agent Jonathan Ross to justify the occupation. Trump donor billionaire Bill Ackman donated $10,000 to the agent for the kill and the press secretary called reporters asking about the killing “biased left-wing hacks.”

2. 💀 MURDER WITH IMPUNITY

El Paso County medical examiner preparing to rule HOMICIDE in Geraldo Lunas Campos death changes everything—official determination that ICE guards choked a detainee to death despite agency claims of suicide attempt. Witness account of hearing Campos say “I can’t breathe” while being restrained mirrors George Floyd’s killing, but this time the killers are federal agents operating in a detention system designed to hide abuse. Four deaths in ICE custody in ten days, thirty-one in 2025—the highest death toll in two decades—reveals systematic violence, not isolated incidents. The second shooting Wednesday—ICE agent shooting Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg—plus two infants hospitalized after tear gas deployment including a six-month-old shows an agency operating without operational constraints. Rep. Barragán’s statement that Campos “may have been murdered” carefully frames what medical examiners are about to confirm officially.

3. ⚖️ SEDITION IS THE NEW NARRATIVE

Mark Kelly’s lawsuit against Pete Hegseth exposes an unprecedented constitutional crisis: the executive branch using military justice to punish a sitting Senator for legislative speech. Kelly’s video with five other Democratic lawmakers simply reminded troops of their legal duty to refuse unlawful orders, but Hegseth’s response—formal censure, rank reduction proceedings, pension cuts—establishes that retired military officers in Congress are subject to executive retaliation for political speech. Trump’s declaration that the video constitutes sedition “punishable by DEATH” frames even basic civic discourse as capital offense. Kelly’s lawsuit alleges what should be obvious: “Never in our nation’s history has the Executive Branch imposed military sanctions on a Member of Congress for engaging in disfavored political speech.”

4. 🏅 CIA DANCES WITH VENEZUELA DICTATOR

Maria Corina Machado presented Trump her Nobel Peace Prize medal yesterday seeking US backing to lead Venezuela, but CIA Director Ratcliffe was simultaneously in Caracas meeting with Delcy Rodriguez—the Maduro regime insider Trump now supports as acting president. The decision to back Rodriguez over Machado, based on classified CIA analysis concluding regime insiders provide “short-term stability,” reveals the playbook: support authoritarian continuity over democratic transition. Rodriguez called Maduro’s capture “barbaric” but now proposes cooperation—precisely the submission Trump demands.

5. 🌍 TRUMP TARIFFS ON ALLIES OVER GREENLAND

And the retribution theme continues with Trump now threatening allies who are sending military assets to defend Greenland with new tariffs.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The authoritarian crackdown is in full swing and happening all around you. Murder squads roam our cities, military deployment is days away, free speech will get you court-martialled, protest is punishable by death, 80 years of respect for sovereign rule is ignored, and elections are under threat.

This is a coordinated authoritarian crackdown. We are witnessing the United States of America becoming a tyrannical dictatorship before our eyes. Believe what you see. It is happening.

