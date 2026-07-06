Russian missiles and drones killed at least 11 people in Kyiv early this morning, three days after the deadliest attack on the capital this year killed 31. Ukraine says it is running short of Patriot interceptors — the only weapon that stops the ballistic strikes. Moscow bombs while the deal ripens.

The deal has a date. Trump meets Zelenskyy Wednesday at 2:30 PM on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara — one scheduled hour “to talk about how to end the war,” per a senior US official. Trump spent 90 minutes on the phone with Putin Saturday and offered to help find a solution, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. Zelenskyy spoke to Trump separately. The land question sits on the table between those two calls.