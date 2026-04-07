1. 💣 HORMUZ DEADLINE: 8 PM ET

The president of the United States said a “whole civilization will die tonight.” He meant it as policy. Trump’s 8 PM ET ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is hours away, and the targets are already drawn: power plants, bridges, civilian infrastructure. Tehran isn’t blinking — President Pezeshkian says 14 million Iranians have answered the volunteer call. This isn’t brinkmanship. Brinkmanship has off-ramps. What we’re watching is a cratering 35% president manufacturing escalation faster than diplomacy can catch up. By the time you read THE NARATIV tomorrow, the war will have a new shape. Watch the 8 PM mark. Watch what gets hit first. That tells you who’s actually running the war room.

2. 🎖️ HEGSETH IMPEACHMENT FILED

Rep. Yassamin Ansari is filing articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — today, in the middle of the war he’s running. Same lawmaker just called Trump “a deranged lunatic” and demanded the 25th Amendment. Both moves are symbolic given the GOP majority, but symbols matter when a president is openly threatening war crimes. This is the floor of Congress putting Hegseth and Trump on the record before the strikes land. History’s first draft, filed in advance.

3. ⚖️ WAR CRIMES, ON RECORD

Legal experts said it plainly today: bombing power plants and bridges to terrorize a civilian population is a war crime. Democrats said it on the floor. Republicans cheered the threat. The split isn’t policy anymore — it’s whether the rule of law applies to American power. Once the strikes happen, every Republican who cheered owns it.

4. 📉 $1.5 TRILLION WAR BUDGET

Trump’s record Pentagon ask — $1.5T, a 44% surge — isn’t a budget. It’s a permanent war economy locked in while EPA gets cut in half and NASA loses a quarter. The Iran war isn’t a detour. It’s the business model.

5. 🌍 EASTER ESCALATION, GLOBAL

Russia’s massive Ukraine air assault. Cuba dumping 2,000 prisoners under US pressure. The pressure cooker isn’t just Hormuz — it’s everywhere at once.

🎯 THE PATTERN

A 35% president, hours from ordering attacks his own legal experts call war crimes, while Congress files impeachment and invokes the 25th. A record war budget. Allies wobbling. Adversaries probing. This is what regime collapse looks like in real time — not a coup, not a constitutional crisis on paper, but a man with the codes shouting that civilization will die tonight, and a Cabinet too captured to stop him. The 8 PM deadline isn’t just about Iran. It’s the moment we find out whether anything still constrains him.

WATCH MY SPECIAL REPORT

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