1. 💣 BURIED BODIES, TWO LOCATIONS

Everyone’s looking away. Yesterday, Congressman Ted Lieu stated publicly: “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. There’s highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children, of Donald Trump threatening to kill children.” Meanwhile, Brice and Karen Gordon—managers of Epstein’s 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch for nearly two decades—have vanished. No address. No social media. No cooperation with investigators. A 2019 tip alleged two foreign girls are buried in the hills there. Zorro Ranch remains the ONLY Epstein property never raided by the FBI. Separately, victim complaints describe sex trafficking at Trump’s California golf course in the mid-90s—girls who went missing and were “rumored to have been murdered and buried at the facility.” Trump’s then-head of security allegedly warned witnesses they’d “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other cunts.” Plural. The mainstream won’t touch it. We will.

2. 🎖️ HOMAN BLINKS IN MINNESOTA

The general strike worked. Tom Homan announced TODAY the administration is withdrawing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota. But security forces stay until he sees “change in the lawlessness.” Chief US District Judge Patrick Schiltz found ICE violated at least 96 court orders since January 1. No federal agent faces charges for killing Renée Good or Alex Pretti. In Washington, Renée’s brother Luke Ganger testified: “The deep distress our family feels is complicated by feelings of disbelief, distress and desperation for change.” The killers walk free.

3. ⚖️ PATEL’S FBI: RAIDS AND RETRIBUTION

Kash Patel doubled down on the Fulton County raid. Trump personally called the agents to thank them. DNI Tulsi Gabbard photographed at the scene. Senator Warner demands she testify. Meanwhile: 6,400 DOJ employees gone in year one. 230 fired specifically for working Trump cases. The retribution machine runs on autopilot.

4. 📉 SCOTUS TARIFF BOMB COMING

Supreme Court could rule as early as February 20 on IEEPA tariffs. Lower courts said no. $195 billion at stake. Even if Trump loses, Section 232 “national security” tariffs are the backup.

5. 🌍 DOGE DEAD, DAMAGE DONE

Musk gone. DOGE “disassembled.” But 317,000 federal workers eliminated. Spending still went UP.

🎯 THE PATTERN

A congressman finally says out loud what the Epstein files show: allegations of Trump raping children, threatening to kill children. The managers who ran Zorro Ranch for two decades have vanished. Bodies allegedly buried at multiple Trump-connected properties. And the FBI never raided the one place they should have. Meanwhile, that same FBI raids Fulton County election offices while ICE agents who killed American citizens walk free. The through-line isn’t complicated: protect Trump, punish everyone else. The mainstream won’t connect these dots but we are.

