Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
9h

Zev, I think dtrump may be hoping to stoke mass protests, so he can begin to kill Americans. Targeting individual women, targeting previous presidents and their administrations. He just wants mass slaughter here in the US. He has desired this outcome for a very long time, since his first administration. He just wants to start mowing people down, it is the ultimate power trip for him.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
10h

Trump’s DOJ targets E. Jean Carroll: Meet 35 women who may be next

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/05/28/trumps-doj-targets-e-jean-carroll-35-more-targets-map/

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? Check this map for the 'EPIC' disaster Trump and Netanyahu have caused.

https://arcg.is/0j0eby

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