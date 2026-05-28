💣 Inflation Hits 3.8%

Inflation ran to 3.8 percent in April, and the back-to-back monthly jumps of 0.9 percent in March and 0.6 in April mark the sharpest short-term spike since the 2022 surge — worse than anything Trump’s first term ever produced. The cascade is no mystery: the Iran strikes Trump ordered have sent crude up, the tariffs he layered on Canada and Mexico have sent groceries up, and the Treasury he’s installing has time to design new money but no time to defend the value of the old. If inflation continues at this relentless pace voters will deliver a disastrous verdict at the polling booth. Trump told reporters yesterday he “doesn’t care about the midterms” The next CPI reading lands June 10, and Trump’s people already know it will be worse.

🛢️ Trump Holds America Hostage

Axios reports the United States and Iran have a 60-day memorandum of understanding on the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear file, and the deal now sits on Trump’s desk awaiting his signature — which he says he “won’t rush.” Overnight, U.S. and Iranian forces traded fresh strikes and Tehran fired a missile toward Kuwait, which is the pattern he already revealed in March, when he let a 24-day humanitarian ceasefire collapse not because Iran broke it, but because he wanted the war back. American consumers are being caught in teh crossfire and Trumpo is taking his time. Perhaps he believes ending the war win his schedule may change GOP prospects.

💰 Trump Devalues The Dollar

The Washington Post reports that two Treasury appointees, Brian Beach and Andrew Brown, ordered the Bureau of Engraving to prototype a $250 note with Donald Trump’s face on it, and the bureau’s printing director — who flagged that federal law forbids putting a living person on U.S. currency — was reassigned within weeks. Trump may be missing the poor optics of issuing ever increasing currency denominations which reminds us of Zimbabwe and Argentina - not America.

⚖️ Trump Will Indict Obama

Yesterday, it was E. Jean Carroll, and today Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal lawyer — is driving the federal grand jury targeting Barack Obama and his senior intelligence chiefs, the same machinery that indicted James Comey in April and referred John Brennan for prosecution.

Tomorrow, Pam Bondi testifies before Congress on the Epstein files.

🌍 Even Thiel Flees Trump

Peter Thiel — Trump’s biggest donor, Palantir’s chairman, the venture capitalist who funded J.D. Vance into the vice presidency — already collected New Zealand citizenship in 2011 and a Maltese passport in 2022, and has now decamped to Buenos Aires, bought a mansion, enrolled his children in a local school, and picked up land near Punta del Este that observers suspect will house a bunker. The man who lit the fuse that is triggering the US collapse is running - or perhaps it’s because of his Epstein-Russia ties.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump’s treasury is powering ahead with the $250 bill which may become the historic symbol of massive devaluation on the US dollar and the soaring grocery prices. Instead of harming Iran’s regime, Trump seems committed to harming his own economy. All of this as Peter Thiel decamps to Argentina - the man who lit the fuse has the perfect escape hatch.

TODAY ON NARATIV

🔥 FIVESTACK — 3 PM ET, with Dean Blundell

🔴 5 PM ET — Chris Armitage on SCOTUS

Share