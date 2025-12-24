Narativ with Zev Shalev

Terentev Valerii
30m

Most likely Moscow thought them this trick , as many times before. To discredit it all. If you can't fight something, lead it or spoil it.

Moreover, Russians or Chinese may have helped creating such fakes.

Susan
31m

What they did and want not to trust reporting. was to distrust what you and other podcasters are reporting. I had heard this on Drop Site before you reported it. But, I was skeptical what was said. It make me disgusted with the government. It’s hard to believe our government has hidden this info for more than 40 years. And had not vetted the info before releasing it. A government who I trusted. I subscribe to you for almost a year. And read and watched your investigation connect the dots. Your reporting made me question what has been going on for years. Our institutions have failed us. And what the government wants is not to believe anything. I trust your reporting especially when all your work has proved you were correct before anybody else reported it. Even NYT overlapped your work. Thank you Zev for telling the truth. Happy holidays, I’m still a supporter and will continue to be. It’s been a crazy week. On another note, if you didn’t see Lev’s postcast his latest please check it out. He calls all Michael Cohen who I detest. He’s colors were showing on your podcast last week questioning your investigative work. He has something to hide.

