1. ✈️ JET HITS FIRETRUCK

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An air traffic controller cleared a fire truck onto an active runway at LaGuardia last night — then tried to take it back. Ten times he screamed “stop.” Too late. Air Canada Express Flight 8646 slammed into the Port Authority vehicle at 93-105 mph on landing. Both pilots killed. Forty-two injured. The controller’s own words on the recording: “I tried to reach out to stop them. We were dealing with an emergency earlier and I messed up.” He was juggling two emergencies at once — a United flight had aborted takeoff with sickened crew — because that’s what happens when 40% of FAA terminals are understaffed. LaGuardia is closed until at least 2 PM today. Five hundred flights canceled. The NTSB and Canadian investigators are launching parallel probes. Meanwhile, TSA is quietly sharing passenger manifests with ICE multiple times a week — names, photos, flight details — turning airports into immigration dragnet zones. Congress will demand answers about the crash. The answer is on Trump’s desk.

2. 🚨 TRUMP BLOCKED SENATE DEAL TO FUND TSA

And here’s the context for that crash. Second-longest government shutdown in American history and counting. Fifty thousand TSA agents screening your bags unpaid. Call-out rates climbing. Lines growing. The FAA can’t hire fast enough — 40% of terminals understaffed — and Congress won’t fund the agencies that keep planes from hitting trucks. Yesterday, Thune brought Trump a deal: fund all of DHS except ICE, reopen TSA, end the lines. Trump killed it on Truth Social — no deal unless Democrats pass the SAVE Act first. He’s holding airport safety hostage to a voter suppression bill. The Senate has failed four times to reach 60 votes. Only Fetterman crosses the aisle. Democrats tried a procedural gambit Saturday to fund TSA alone — Republicans voted it down 41-49. Easter recess starts March 30. If they leave without a deal, this stretches past 60 days. Two pilots are dead because a controller was juggling two emergencies alone. That’s not an accident. That’s a budget line. Trump is to blame.

3. 💣 TRUMP IN GHOST TALKS WITH IRAN

Trump blinked. His 48-hour ultimatum to Iran — reopen the Strait of Hormuz or we hit your power grid — expired today. Instead of strikes, he posted about “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran. One problem: Iran says there are no talks. “There is no dialogue between Tehran and Washington,” their Foreign Ministry stated flatly. Oman says it’s mediating. Markets surged on hope. But Iran is still enriching uranium, the Strait is still closed, and the U.S. just bought itself five days of ambiguity. Friday is the new deadline. Watch whether ships move or just tweets.

4. ⚖️ THE TRUMP FAUXMOCRACY

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments that could kill mail-in ballot grace periods in 18 states. The RNC is challenging Mississippi’s own Republican-passed law allowing ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive five days later. Only the three liberal justices appear sympathetic. Military voters overseas get hit hardest. A June ruling reshapes November. Meanwhile, the SAVE Act requiring proof-of-citizenship to register is being debated in Congress simultaneously — Justice Jackson called it out from the bench this morning. Two fronts, one target: fewer voters.

5. 🤖 AI: TRUMP STEALS ALL ORIGINAL WORKS

Trump’s AI framework preempts every state AI law in the country. Copyrighted training material: legal. Developer liability: shielded. California, Colorado, Illinois — overridden in one stroke. Tech gets everything it lobbied for.

6. 🗿 COLUMBUS RETURNS TO THE WHITE HOUSE

A 13-foot replica of the Columbus statue torn down in Baltimore in 2020 — rebuilt with pieces of the original — installed on the White House grounds this weekend. Fenced off from the public. They also put the Confederate Albert Pike statue back up.

THE PATTERN

Trump is rolling out the Spring from Hell. Deadly skies directly tied to his policy decisions, an endless war he can’t end with “ghost talks”, a faux democracy with impossible voter registration, and the theft of all copyrighted material. I can’t wait for the Easter Egg Roll brought to you by META. The regime is bought and sold. Two pilots are dead.

LIVE TODAY 3 PM ET: THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

COMING SOON: THE GREATEST HEIST 2 — CHAPTER 9