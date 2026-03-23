Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Nancy Oyler's avatar
Nancy Oyler
1h

Makes me cry. What a terrible event. (But thanks for keeping us informed, ZEV.)

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
1h

and the tragedies keep piling up because of this abomination....each and every day !!!

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