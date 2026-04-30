Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
2h

Thanks for the recap Zev!

Also thanks in advance for the awesome totes I just ordered because I have a serious weakness for merch. 😁

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Katbg57's avatar
Katbg57
2h

Thus while post covers another level of insanity but thanks for the crazy Zev. 🥰

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