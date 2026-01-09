Vice President JD Vance just posted cellphone footage from ICE Officer Jeffrey Ross’s phone, claiming it proves Ross “fired in self-defense” when his “life was endangered” by Renee Nicole Good Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

The video does the opposite.

Alpha News obtained the footage showing Ross’s perspective as he walks around Renee’s car multiple times while recording with his phone. It shows him pulling up in an unmarked vehicle blocking her access to the road. He positions himself in front of her vehicle. When she backs up to avoid him and attempts to drive around, he fires three times, killing her.