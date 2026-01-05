🔴 STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💰 BOTH VENEZUELAN OIL AUCTION WINNERS TIED TO TRUMP

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes and Trump Media officers acquired Blue Water Acquisition Corp III—the SPAC that bid $10 billion for Venezuela’s CITGO and lost to Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management. Singer won the court auction with a $5.9 billion bid (40% below CITGO’s $11-13B valuation), deal approved November 2025, set to close early 2026. Singer donated $1M to Trump inaugural fund plus $1M to anti-Massie SuperPAC targeting the congressman’s opposition to foreign interventions.

Three months after Singer won, Trump orders Operation Absolute Resolve capturing Maduro. Trump’s promise to “run the country... get the oil flowing” removes some obstacles to Singer’s purchase: Venezuelan appeals neutralized, PDVSA bondholder claims resolved, Treasury approval fast-tracked. Potential profit: $5-7 billion if CITGO returns to normal valuation under US-backed Venezuela. Both CITGO bidders—Singer who won and Nunes who bought the loser—are Trump-linked, positioning multiple insiders to profit from military action. The timing proves the operation served donor interests, not national security. Watch whether Singer takes possession while US troops control Caracas, converting $2M in donations into billions in profit.

The Day After Maduro Zev Shalev · Jan 4 One day after U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on a Department of Justice narco-terrorism indictment, a framework of a deal is emerging that sold out the Venezuelan people and their democratic aspirations, for an oil deal Trump will personally profit from. Read full story

2. 🌍 GREENLAND “SOON”—MILLER THREATENS ANNEXATION HOURS AFTER VENEZUELA

Katie Miller, wife of Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, posted Saturday an image of Greenland covered with American flag captioned “SOON”—hours after the Venezuela operation. Trump doubled down Sunday aboard Air Force One: “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it”. Analyst: “A possible US intervention in Greenland is now the biggest source of risk to the transatlantic alliance, arguably far greater than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen: “The Kingdom of Denmark is part of NATO. I strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally”. Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen called Trump’s claims “disrespectful”—”our country is not an object of the rhetoric of superpowers”. Denmark now in “full crisis mode”. Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as Greenland special envoy last month; Landry publicly endorses annexation. Venezuela demonstrated Trump will use military force to seize resource-rich territories; Miller’s “SOON” signals Greenland is next.

3. 🇺🇦 FREELAND JOINS ZELENSKY TODAY—CANADA EMBEDS IN UKRAINE GOVERNMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today he appointed former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as economic development adviser, formalized in Presidential Decree No. 15/2026. Freeland was deputy PM 2019-2024, Finance Minister during Canada’s Ukraine war support. She was already named by PM Mark Carney as Canada’s special representative for Ukraine reconstruction. Freeland stepped down from Carney’s cabinet in September but remains MP for University-Rosedale in Toronto. A sitting Canadian MP now works directly for Zelensky’s government while Canada’s PM meets allies in Paris to negotiate war’s end, creating potential conflicts when Trump pressures Ukraine toward territorial concessions Canada opposes. Watch whether this signals Western allies embedding personnel in Ukraine government to maintain influence as US withdraws support. (6 sentences)

4. 📂 MTG RESIGNS TODAY—”MY FRIENDS WILL GET HURT”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress takes effect today, January 5, 2026, after Trump withdrew endorsement over her push to release Epstein files. Greene says Trump called and yelled: “My friends will get hurt” if she named Epstein’s clients; staffers heard him screaming through the phone. Her resignation shrinks GOP House majority to 218-213 just as Trump needs votes for Venezuela funding and Greenland operations.

5. 👮 FBI PURGE LIST DUE TUESDAY

DOJ list of thousands of FBI employees who worked Jan 6 investigations due Tuesday to acting Deputy AG Emil Bove for “personnel actions”. Friday: 40 prosecutors fired, DOJ deleted Jan 6 case records, hired former Jan 6 defendant.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Five separate stories reveal coordinated strategy: Military force establishes new facts, insiders profit, allies pressured to comply. Venezuela operation clears obstacles for Trump donors’ oil deals worth billions. Greenland threatened next using same playbook—Miller’s “SOON” posted hours after Maduro capture. Canada embeds official in Ukraine as US withdraws. MTG forced out today after threatening to name Epstein clients Trump warned would “hurt my friends.” FBI agents who investigated Trump allies purged Tuesday. Each creates irreversible change before democratic institutions respond. By Tuesday, FBI purge list arrives. By month’s end, Singer likely owns CITGO while US troops control Venezuela, MTG’s seat empty, and Greenland facing “SOON.” Watch the UN and the courts today.

