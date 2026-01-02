🔴 STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💣 TRUMP DECLARES “LOCKED AND LOADED” IN IRAN, THREATENS VENEZUELA

Trump is doing what presidents do under massive domestic pressure - beating war drums abroad. With Epstein revelations accelerating and 20+ million Americans losing healthcare coverage yesterday, Trump went “locked and loaded” on Iran protests after conducting CIA drone strikes inside Venezuela on the same day.

At least 7 Iranians are dead in economic protests, and Trump is now threatening military intervention if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters” - inflammatory rhetoric that actually gets protesters killed by giving the regime the foreign interference narrative it needs. Even as Maduro offers to open oil fields to American investment, Trump continues to beat war drums with calls for a complete blockade. Both Iran and Venezuela are linked to Russia and China - Trump’s own allies - creating bizarre contradiction where he attacks regimes allied with Putin and Xi.

The hypocrisy reveals the game: Trump champions “democracy and freedom of speech” in Iran and Venezuela while implementing white nationalism at home - targeting Black families with healthcare cuts, suppressing free press, consolidating authoritarian control. He invokes freedom abroad as millions lose healthcare and Epstein files threaten to expose elite criminality. Protesters learned in 2009 that American rhetoric doesn’t support them, but this isn’t Barack Obama and Trump’s favorability polls put him in danger territory. Saturday is Soleimani anniversary, creating explosive mix, and Trump gets his foreign crisis distraction.

2. 🎖️ 20+ MILLION LOSE HEALTHCARE YESTERDAY - BY DESIGN TO PRICE OUT BLACK FAMILIES

The war drums cover catastrophic domestic policy failure. Over 20 million Americans lost healthcare coverage yesterday as Congress went on recess without extending pandemic-era protections. Trump’s doing nothing because the affordable healthcare cuts are designed to price out poor Black families - along with his other apartheid-type policies. Black unemployment is shooting up and poverty climbs in Black communities. The problems compound - this is white nationalism 2.0.

3. ⚖️ EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE NOW MIRED AS MILLIONS OF DOCUMENTS ARE REVIEWED

The other crisis Trump’s running from: 5.7 million Epstein documents still under review as revelations keep dropping showing depth of elite criminal network. Trump’s connections remain under scrutiny. Courts unsealing Maxwell case materials, House Oversight documents circulate, journalists connect financial flows to intelligence operations.

4. 📉 MAMDANI ATTACKS LANDLORDS HOURS AFTER INAUGURATION - SHOWS ALTERNATIVE GOVERNANCE MODEL.

NYC’S democratic socialist mayor intervened in Pinnacle Realty bankruptcy within two hours of taking office, revived Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, appointed tenant organizer Cea Weaver to lead. Uses government power directly against capital, not to extract resources but protect people.

5. 🌍 KIM’S DAUGHTER AT MAUSOLEUM SIGNALS SUCCESSION AMID U.S.-CHINA-RUSSIA REALIGNMENT

Kim Ju-ae’s mausoleum visit marks most significant appearance yet, first potential female hereditary succession. Beijing watches as Trump threatens regimes allied with China and Russia.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Classic wag the dog: Trump faces catastrophic domestic pressure from Epstein revelations and healthcare cliff (20+ million lost coverage), so he beats war drums abroad. The hypocrisy is the point - championing “freedom and democracy” in Iran and Venezuela while systematically suppressing free press at home. He attacks regimes allied with Putin and Xi, because he knows he can. Trump’s real goal: force resource extraction through military pressure. Mamdani shows the alternative - government power to protect people, not distract from scandals or extract oil.

Share