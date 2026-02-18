Share

1. 💣 WEXNER FACES EPSTEIN QUESTIONS

Les Wexner sat for a closed-door deposition today before the House Oversight Committee in New Albany, Ohio. The 88-year-old billionaire called Epstein “diabolical” and claims he was “duped” — but DOJ files show his name appears thousands of times in Epstein documents. An unredacted 2019 FBI memo references Wexner as a co-conspirator. His prepared defense — naive philanthropist conned by a predator — will be tested against the paper trail. The real earthquake: Bill and Hillary Clinton sit for depositions NEXT WEEK after caving on contempt threats. The Epstein probe just entered its most dangerous phase.

2. 🎖️ IRAN WAR COULD START IN DAYS

US-Iran nuclear talks ended in Geneva today without a breakthrough. Both sides say they agreed on “guiding principles” — while simultaneously flooding the region with military hardware. Open-source flight tracking shows dozens of US fighter jets repositioned toward the Middle East in 24 hours. Iran shut down portions of the Strait of Hormuz for “war games.” Khamenei warned Iran can sink a US warship. The diplomacy-or-war clock is ticking down to days, not weeks.

3. ⚖️ DHS SHUTDOWN HITS STATE OF THE UNION

The DHS partial shutdown drags into day four with 260,000 workers affected. Congress is out of town until February 23rd. The State of the Union is scheduled for the 24th. Trump may deliver his address while his own Homeland Security department is shuttered — and both sides say they’re “pretty far apart” on a deal.

4. 📉 COLBERT EXPOSES FCC CENSORSHIP

Stephen Colbert publicly accused CBS of censoring a Democratic Senate candidate interview under pressure from Trump’s FCC. The network first denied it, then Colbert fired back: his corporate parent won’t “stand up to bullies.” FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez called it “corporate capitulation.” Paramount needs FCC approval for its Skydance merger — and that leverage is now silencing political speech on network television.

5. 🌍 DOJ BUILDING VOTER DATABASE

The NAACP is fighting an emergency motion to stop the DOJ from weaponizing Fulton County election data seized in a January FBI raid. The seizure — triggered by a Trump election lawyer’s referral — scooped up Social Security numbers, birth dates, and ballot images. The DOJ has sued 23 states for voter data. Courts in California, Michigan, and Oregon have already blocked them.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Every story today reveals the same architecture: an administration converting government power into political weaponry. The DOJ seizes voter data while suing states for more. The FCC threatens broadcasters into self-censorship. DHS is shuttered because Democrats demanded body cameras on immigration agents who shot American citizens. Iran diplomacy is a holding pattern while carriers move into position. And the Epstein probe — the one investigation that could expose decades of elite complicity — is finally forcing the powerful to answer questions under oath. The machine is accelerating. So is the accountability.

