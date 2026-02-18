Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
3h

Thanks Zev for ALL you have done and all you do. Exposing all that you have and following the money, you have trailblazed all of this horror. You are a truly remarkable person. With gratitude.

Reply
Share
Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
3h

If I had a son or daughter currently serving in the military, I would be livid that this deranged and dangerously flawed man is his/her Commander in Chief, and he is on the verge of waging war against Iran either because of Netanyahu's influence on this Administration and/or to distract from the Epstein files and his cover-up of those files. That young American lives are at risk of being put in harm's way under these circumstances seems wrong to me.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture