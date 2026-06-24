In August 2013, Jeffrey Epstein flew to Seattle and walked into Gates Ventures to negotiate a severance package for a departing employee. The employee was Dr. Boris Nikolic, a Gates aide and a friend the two men shared. The real subject, by Bill Gates’s own account to Congress, was money — and what Epstein knew. “There was the veiled type of language, hey, we should all want to be friends,” Gates testified. He says he cut it off: “if you think you’re going to get more money out of this, it’s not going to happen, and if that means you go out and talk to people about things, I will just bear the pain of that and deal with it.”

The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of Gates’s June 10 deposition on Tuesday. Across hours of questioning, the man once the richest in the world laid out, in his own words, how Jeffrey Epstein tried to turn an affair into leverage — and how close it came to working.