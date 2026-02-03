Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before the House Epstein investigation.

The former president and former secretary of state—both mentioned extensively in the files—reversed their previous position after mounting political pressure.

This is significant. The Clintons' agreement to testify sets a precedent. If they're willing to appear before Congress, the committee now has grounds to call others—including Donald Trump, who is mentioned over 5,400 times in the files.

It was not immediately clear when or where the depositions would take place, and the Clintons said they look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.

PE TER MANDELSON—FORCED OUT OF LABOUR

While no American politicians have lost their jobs, it’s s different story in the UK. Lord Peter Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday. The files reveal $75,000 in wire transfers from Epstein to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now calling for Mandelson to resign from the House of Lords entirely. Met Police are reviewing reports for potential criminal charges.

CBS NEWS FIRES PETER ATTIA

Dr. Peter Attia was fired from CBS News this weekend. He's mentioned 1,700 times in the Epstein files.

On July 11, 2017, Attia's wife called him from an ambulance. Their infant son had stopped breathing. While his wife was alone in the ICU, Attia was meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

The DOJ files show why: On July 12—the day after his son’s cardiac arrest—Attia was planning to meet Epstein. On July 13, Epstein’s assistant confirmed a meeting with Attia that afternoon.

While his wife was alone in the ICU with their infant son, Attia was meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

In his memoir, Attia wrote: “I feel nauseous about my behavior. I can’t believe I did that to my family.”

Now he’s fired from CBS News. Bari Weiss took over the network promising to “just do the fucking news” continues to be ensnared in political scandals of her own making

NFL INVESTIGATING STEVE TISCH

The NFL is "looking into" Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's communications with Epstein.

SARAH FERGUSON'S CHARITY TO CLOSE

Following revelations in the Epstein files.

TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE TREVOR NOAH

After Noah joked about Trump and Epstein's island at the Grammys. That's the behavior of a man trying to suppress a story, not clarify one.

WHO ELSE NEEDS TO TESTIFY

The Clintons set the precedent. Now the House should subpoena. This a partial list which will be updated.