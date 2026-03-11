Narativ with Zev Shalev

Kay G
8h

Excellent work - I remember Trump stating that he decided to use the United States military to attack Iran based on information that he got from Jared and Steve Witkoff.

Such tangled webs these Epstein people weave. But eventually everything they hid in the dark will be dragged out into the light.

Trump lit the flame 🔥

See how he handles the heat.

Elizabeth 🇨🇦
8hEdited

Yes Zev yes, and you know what the huge credible scuttlebugs are this morning? Putin is readying to invade the Baltic States soon ‼️ And one source even posited the idea that this Iran war diversion is for this reason (this makes sense to me, but not fact like the other).

Hoping you see this, stay safe! Thank you for everything from Vancouver. Keep up the fight!

