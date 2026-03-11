1. 💣 UNSUPERVISED KREMLIN CALLS

The president is getting a dose of realpolitik from his Kremlin allies. The intelligence on which Trump decided to go to war with Iran was completely manufactured — a wholesale product of Russian disinformation fed directly to his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom have extensive Russian business dealings. Trump admitted he went to war based on advice from Kushner and Witkoff. The IAEA debunked their nuclear claims. None of it was based on hard intelligence — just hopes, assurances, and lies.

Monday, Trump called Putin to ask if there was any truth to reports that Russia gave Iran targeting data. They denied it, of course. Witkoff told CNBC he and Kushner then had a separate private phone call with Yuri Ushakov — a Kremlin official — which is not protocol. His conclusion? “We can take them at their word.” And: “That’s a better question for the intel people, but let’s hope that they’re not sharing.” Those same intel people have already confirmed Russia IS feeding Iran the locations of American warships, aircraft, and military bases. Everybody knows the Russians don’t tell the truth.

What’s evident now is Witkoff and Kushner conveyed wholesale Russian disinformation to the President, information on which he launched a war. This is an extraordinary failure of US intelligence, a massive human tragedy and the biggest scandal to rock the White House since well the Epstein scandal.

If you’re getting flashbacks to weapons of mass destruction — you should be. Here we go again — a captured American president, lured into war on fake intelligence that his own advisors admitting wasn’t based on intelligence. Three ships are burning in the Strait of Hormuz today. Iran is mining the shipping lanes. 140 service members wounded. Ground invasion contemplated. The president’s inner circle is on unsupervised private calls with their Kremlin “advisor” while American troops die from the war they started on lies.

Witkoff and Kushner should resign. All contact with Russia should be suspended. Ambassadors recalled. That’s what normal would look like. This isn’t normal.

2. 🎖️ 175 CHILDREN, ONE TOMAHAWK

The New York Times reports today that a preliminary military investigation confirms the U.S. struck the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran on Feb. 28 — killing at least 175 people, most of them children. The Defense Intelligence Agency provided outdated targeting data that labeled the school building as a military target. It had been a school since at least 2016. Satellite imagery shows play areas, sports fields, walls painted blue and pink. Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “In my opinion, that was done by Iran.” On Monday, asked why he was the only official blaming Iran: “Because I just don’t know enough about it.”

3. ⚖️ EPSTEIN’S WALLS CLOSING IN

Two fronts, one day. Richard Kahn — Epstein’s personal accountant and estate executor — is in a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee right now. In New Mexico, investigators are searching Zorro Ranch after released FBI files alleged two foreign girls were buried on orders of Epstein and Maxwell. AG Torrez reopened the case after the DOJ file dump in January. Co-executor Darren Indyke testifies March 19.

4. 📉 ARMED AGENTS AT THE POLLS?

The DNC sued today to force the Trump administration to answer one question: are you putting armed federal agents at polling places for the midterms? Eleven FOIA requests from October — unanswered. Federal law bans it. The DOJ called the lawsuit “frivolous” but won’t answer.

5. 🌍 DOGE STAFFER STOLE YOUR DATA

A former DOGE employee walked out of the SSA with records on 500 million Americans — Social Security numbers, dates of birth, parents’ names. Bragged about “God-level” access. Planned to share it with his new private-sector employer.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The president’s inner circle fed him debunked intelligence to start a war — and a U.S. Tomahawk killed 175 children in a school the DIA should have known wasn’t military. Trump blamed Iran. Kushner and Witkoff are on private calls with Kremlin officials while ships burn in the Hormuz. Epstein’s accountant is under oath while investigators dig for bodies at Zorro Ranch. Armed agents may patrol the polls. DOGE operatives walk out with the data of half a billion Americans. The world is watching. The media isn’t.

