Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Katbg57's avatar
Katbg57
4h

Maria Farmer’s statement was so well done! She deserves everything and anything she asks for (and more!) Rosa’s made me cry with her! What these men and diff DOJs have done to all these women is horrific! The DOJ is just off their rockers! The ENTIRE American public needs to be reminded of this… it needs Bipartisan support and further legislation to wake up the entire country!!

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Krispy's avatar
Krispy
3h

My gawd how low can he go but I would be livid if the DOJ goes anywhere NEAR President Obama, the best president of our lifetime who not only brought us the ACA but fixed the economy that Epstein and Lutnick BROKE. Leave President Obama alone!!

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