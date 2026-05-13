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🚨TRUMP IN CHINA WITH FEW CARDS

As if the humiliation in Iran weren’t bad enough, Trump arrives in Beijing with very few cards to play against Xi’s very overwhelming deck of aces. The idea of an American president arriving in Beijing can-in-hand suggests how quickly Trump has upended the world order in China’s favor.

Trump — on his walk to Marine Force One — tussled with reporters about the war’s cost on Americans. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he told them, in what must be the most tone-deaf statement by this president. To add insult to the let “them eat cake” moment, Trump was accompanied by the world’s richest men, along with Eric and Lara Trump, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and a planeload of CEOs — Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, David Solomon, Stephen Schwarzman, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Melania did not board. The First Lady is not on the manifest, and the White House has not explained why. Trump frames the trip as trade and Taiwan. He arrives as a supplicant. Never before in the history of the republic has America needed China this much, and China needed America this little. And never before has a US president visited a country actively supporting America’s enemies at war time.

⚖️ AMERICAN JUSTICE INVERTED

House Oversight Democrats drove to West Palm Beach today and held the Epstein survivors hearing the Republican majority refused to convene. Maria Farmer — the 1996 whistleblower, fresh from twenty-three nights in hospital — opened the testimony with the demand the country has owed her for thirty years: my full FBI file. Rosa from Uzbekistan testified next about how Trump’s DOJ unredacted her Jane Doe name in the Epstein files five hundred and forty times — and a lawmaker said on camera that the DOJ did it to make the women shut up. Brian Driscoll, the former FBI second-in-command fired for refusing to assemble political-target lists, has filed a lawsuit revealing that thousands of agents — including the child-trafficking units — were reassigned or fired. This is no coincidence the US government is protecting child abusers while targeting the victims.

📰 DOJ SHACKLES THE FREE PRESS

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — the man who in Trump’s own words “kept me out of jail” — posted on X today that reporters who receive classified information about DOJ investigations should expect subpoenas. The announcement followed a WSJ report that Trump pressured DOJ to identify Iran-war leak sources, and a day after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Senator Mark Kelly is under criminal investigation. It’s a story receiving attention among right-wing news sources. Ground News reports 64% of the coverage is right-leaning, celebrating “accountability”; but the centrist and left media outlets continue to ignore a story that signals the death knell for the free press in America.

🎖️ WAR TAB JUMPS, PATEL AGREES TO BREATHALYZER

Less than a week ago, Pete Hegseth told Congress the Iran war had cost $25 billion. Since then, the figure has ballooned by $4 billion. The Pentagon’s top budget official conceded the real number is $29 billion. Later in the day, FBI Director Kash Patel sat before Senate Appropriations to defend a $12.53 billion bureau budget. Senator Chris Van Hollen pressed him on three things — the Atlantic reporting on his drinking, the FBI counterintelligence agents Patel quietly pulled off the Iran threat beat, and the subpoenas Acting AG Todd Blanche just announced for journalists. Patel agreed on the record to take an alcohol-use-disorders test.

🕵️ TRUMP’S DOJ WANTS TO ARREST OBAMA

ODNI has now released a press statement titled “Obama-Directed Creation of False Intelligence Report.” The career prosecutor who raised doubts about the Brennan case has been removed, a new prosecutor installed, and a sitting president is preparing to charge a former one.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The captured Justice Department has collapsed the notion of American Justice. It doxxed the Epstein survivors to shut them up, plans to subpoena reporters so the truth won’t come out, and intends to arrest Barrack Obama to prove that justice, like history, is determined by the winner. Trump arrives in Beijing at America’s weakest point in history to have tea with the man providing weapons to Iran. Trump arrives with 15 American CEOs in tow. Not as equals, but as captured tributes to the new rising superpower.

Don’t adjust your screens, the world is upending,

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