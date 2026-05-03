We have the tape.

A digitally enhanced, full-length audio recording of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private dinners — with then Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers at the table. Tuesday, at 5 PM ET, we are sitting through it together. Live. Paid subscribers only.

This is the only known full-length recording of any of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous dinners during the years he was alive. The original is no longer publicly available. Tuesday night is the first time it has ever been aired.

For over an hour, you will hear what these men said to each other when they thought no one was listening. The political maneuvering. The geopolitics. The personal dynamics. The conversational rhythm that made Epstein’s operation work — and made the men around the table comfortable enough to say what they said.

Anne and I will sit with you through it, mark the moments that matter, name the names you might miss, and lay out what the tape changes about what we already knew.

Dinner is Tuesday, May 5 at 5 PM ET sharp on Zev Shalev and on Anne P. Mitchell, Esq.’s substacks. The full event is exclusive to our paid subscribers. A portion will be released to free subscribers in the days that follow.

New Subscribers to Narativ.org can sign up here and can receive 20% off Narativ’s annual subscriptions by using this link.

DINNER 20% DISCOUNT

DINNER IS TUESDAY MAY 5 at 5 PM ET SHARP.

Paid Members you’re already registered.