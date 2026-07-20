CLICK TO LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

The Trump family crossed the $5 billion line on July 10 at 11:10 PM Eastern — by the clock's math. Nobody marked the moment. So Narativ built the clock that makes the next one impossible to miss: $5.1 billion lands Tuesday at exactly 5:00 PM ET.

The Trump Grift Clock went live today — a real-time counter in the tradition of the National Debt Clock, tracking the money the family has taken since the January 20, 2025 inauguration. It ticks $107.74 a second, $9.3 million a day: the documented rate at which the family converted the presidency into income in its first year — $3.4 billion annually, from crypto ventures, real estate deals, and overseas licensing, compiled from public reporting and financial disclosures.

The scale has no American precedent. Mobutu Sese Seko looted an estimated $5 billion from Zaire — over thirty-two years; the family matched him in eighteen months. Ferdinand Marcos took $5–10 billion from the Philippines across two decades; at the current rate the family passes his floor early next year. Teapot Dome, the scandal that defined American corruption for a century, totals about $7 million in today's dollars. The clock ticks past that every 65 seconds.

The running total works out to $14.87 from every man, woman and child in America — $38.50 per household. Every 12 minutes, the counter adds what a median American household earns in a year.

Alongside the headline number run the separate counters the family would rather nobody kept, each independently sourced and none added to the main total: $2.2 billion extracted from the public through crypto — the memecoins, World Liberty Financial — broken out on its own. The $400 million Qatari Boeing 747, the largest single foreign gift — grounded now for defensive upgrades it may never fully receive, and already earmarked for Trump's presidential library when he leaves. More than $24 million in federal contracts steered to family firms. $1.63 billion in restitution and fines erased by 1,721 pardons and commutations. The 204 days at his own properties. And his sinking Trump Media stake, tracked daily.

What the clock does not count is the confession built into its design: unrealized gains in Trump Media stock and the family's tokens; the market value of pardons, regulatory relief, and policy favors; every payment not yet publicly documented — the anonymous LLCs, the foreign purchases. The counter is labeled an estimate. The actual figure is higher.

And the people who would normally do this counting stood down this week. Federal agents were told the FBI will no longer investigate confrontations involving ICE — the DOJ denies it; the guidance reached FBI managers in writing. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatened jail for state election officials who refuse to surrender voter rolls; Harmeet Dhillon mailed the threat to all fifty states. A government that polices its critics and not its cash flow has told you what it is protecting. So the counting moves to the public record — and now the record runs by the second.

The clock is free for any newsroom on earth: embed it, film it, full-screen it on air, with one line of credit — "The Trump Grift Clock — Narativ.org." On Tuesday, outlets can book free 15-minute exclusive windows from 5 AM to midnight ET. The 5:00 PM crossing belongs to Narativ's own live coverage.

The debt clock told Americans what Washington borrowed in their name. This clock tells them what one family took. It has never once ticked down.

CLICK TO LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

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