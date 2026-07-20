👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🪖 THE COVER-UP

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, died at a base their own government already knew Iran could hit — two of three Americans killed since Friday, with a fourth soldier missing, his recovered remains awaiting confirmation. Iran broke through at Muwaffaq Salti three times in the week before it killed them — dozens hurt, helicopters wrecked — and Pete Hegseth's Pentagon disclosed none of it, Eric Schmitt reports. Both were air-defense soldiers, manning systems a U.S. official now concedes Iran has beaten: missiles that fly faster and maneuver on descent. Disclosure would have forced the fix — or the pullback — before the fourth barrage. It would also have exposed the secret underneath: whether America still has the interceptors to defend its own bases at all. Hegseth hasn't briefed the country since early May. He owes Congress answers under oath: how wide is the air-defense gap, which bases share it — Bahrain's sirens sounded twice this morning — and how much else don't we know? The Houthis just aimed at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea "lifeline," the world's last oil workaround. Gas is $4.

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⏱️ THE GRIFT CLOCK

The Trump family crossed $5 billion in take on July 10 — so today Narativ launches the Trump Grift Clock: a live counter in the tradition of the National Debt Clock, running at the family's documented rate — $107.74 a second, $9.3 million a day — since the 2025 inauguration. It counts the crypto extraction, the Qatari 747, the federal contracts, the fines erased by 1,721 pardons. It leaves out the stock, the favors, and every payment still hidden — which means the real number is higher. In eighteen months the family matched what Mobutu looted from Zaire in thirty-two years. The clock is free for any newsroom to carry. The next milestone — $5.1 billion — lands Tuesday at exactly 5 PM ET, live on Narativ.

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⚖️ TATE'S GAMBIT

The Tates face a Miami magistrate today on Britain's 59-count extradition request — and their play is proximity: make the case about access to Trump. In trouble, they reached for the President's own fixer, the man who introduced Melania. The Zampolli video Narativ ran shows exactly how close that is.

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📧 GROFF'S ENVELOPES

Lesley Groff told Congress she never met Epstein's "masseuses," never paid them, never knew their ages. Survivors swear otherwise — cash in white envelopes, and school IDs requested. Affidavits are moving.

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🇬🇧 THE REVOLVING DOOR

Britain's fifth prime minister in four years took the seals from the King on Monday. Each arrives weaker, breaks against the right, and falls. Burnham opened on Thatcher; Trump called Britain broke.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Hunter Biden said it plainest: "We are not a divided country. We are a country being divided, on purpose, by an American oligarchy that profits from the fight." Every story on this page is that sentence at work. The MAGA right was built, not born — here, in Britain, in Israel, wherever democracy's enemies needed a country too busy fighting itself to watch the till. And with the country divided, look what one Monday shows: institutions decaying in real time — an FBI told to stand down, vote-counters threatened with jail; military capability eroding behind classification while soldiers die inside the gaps; and the treasury looted live — "they've captured our government," Biden said, "looted our treasury" — billions ticking upward on a clock we launch today, the most audacious criminal act of all time, still running. Division was never the goal. It was the method. Narativ named this network in 2017 — the Enemies of Democracy — and nine years on, the name still fits. Getting the country back means breaking their machine: name them, count the take, put the witnesses under oath, and strip them of every lever they hold. Biden learned the cure in recovery: you can't heal what you won't name. Neither can a country. We started naming in 2017.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

Fivestack with Dean Blundell & Zev Shalev — 3 PM ET.

Narativ Live — 7 PM ET.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

Lesley Groff's emails were already the spine of one Narativ investigation: the October 2016 note that scheduled Epstein's world around "Churkin?" — How Jeffrey Epstein Connected Trump's 2016 Campaign to Russia Through Peter Thiel.