The Gordie Howe International Bridge. Photo: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

Trump signed a 50% tariff on Canada on Monday. A week from now he is due to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a new span linking Michigan to Ontario across one of the busiest trade crossings on earth. He will cut the ribbon on the friendship and tax it in the same week.

Trump's team blamed Canada. They pointed to Ottawa's retaliation on cars, dairy and alcohol — retaliation for the trade fights Trump himself started eighteen months ago. The tariff takes hold in 30 days, and it spares the autos already taxed under earlier orders. That gap gives Ottawa a month to answer and Trump a month to deal.

Hold this tariff next to the last one Trump threatened. In April he swore a 50% tariff on any country arming Iran, "no exemptions," and aimed it at China. China armed Iran anyway. Trump never pulled the trigger on Beijing. He pulled it on Canada — over milk.

That is the tell of the whole week. Trump reaches for the tariff, the sanction, the public threat, and points them at the friends: Canada, Britain, the European allies. He points nothing at Moscow or Beijing, the two capitals arming the war killing American troops.

Mark Carney won't fold. Ottawa has taken eighteen months of this and kept its feet. And every ally watching an American president shake hands on a bridge while he taxes the country on the far side of it leaves only one conclusion - friendship with the American people does not equate to friendship with the Trump administration.

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