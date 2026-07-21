Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
8h

Because Trump is a Putin puppet.

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Ruth Armstrong's avatar
Ruth Armstrong
7h

Never, ever trust the Trump regime, and as far as I am concerned, don’t trust the US for the next 50 years. Trump doesn’t need anything from Canada? Seriously? As far as this Canadian is concerned, he can go to hell.

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