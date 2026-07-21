Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jinx Corle's avatar
Jinx Corle
7h

They are STACKING coffins. 💔

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
7h

Re: Gordie Howe Bridge: let’s have NO ONE show up for the ribbon cutting. No adoring crowds. Security holding back at 500 feet minimum. Felon goes only for a photo op, so give it to him and let him get back to golf in the afternoon!

Oh, and make sure Ukraine knows the dates of October 14–15 should be reserved for Moscow and St Petersburg. Damn, we have to get them out whichever way……!

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