China Helped Iran Kill 18 Americans. Trump Tariffed Canada.
The Narativ | Know Sooner — 🚀 China's War · 💰 $5.1 Billion · ⚖️ Tates Trapped · 🍁 Canada Hit · 🕵️ Patel's Moscow
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👀 STORIES TO WATCH
🚀 CHINA'S MISSILES ARE KILLING AMERICANS. HEGSETH HID IT.
Eighteen American soldiers are dead, and the trail runs to Beijing. Iran killed three of them on July 17 when a missile got through a base in Jordan the Pentagon swore was safe. Narativ mapped why the missiles stopped missing: Iran's new Fattah warheads steer themselves in their final seconds, and China's Beidou satellites feed them the aim — the one signal America can't jam. Pete Hegseth knew. Iran hit that same base three times in the days before, and Hegseth reported none of it — no briefing, no names, no video. Thousands more missiles sit in cities dug into the rock at Yazd, beyond any bunker-buster, waiting to bait American troops into a ground war — Kuwait next. Xi promised Trump he'd stay out of it. Xi lied. And the Pentagon is losing a war it won't even admit is being lost.
💰 THE GRIFT CLOCK CROSSES $5.1 BILLION AT FIVE O'CLOCK
At 5:00 PM Eastern, the Trump family passes $5.1 billion, and this time a clock catches it live. They crossed $5 billion on July 10, and nobody marked it. So Narativ built a counter that runs at their real rate — $107.74 a second, $9.3 million a day — and put the crossing on camera from noon. The number climbs while gas holds at $4 and climbs with it. Two clocks run today. Theirs earns. Yours pays.
⚖️ THE TATES AREN'T GETTING SPRUNG
MAGA swears Trump will save Andrew and Tristan Tate. Dave Aronberg, who prosecuted Palm Beach, says forget it. Britain wants the brothers on 59 counts, the extradition bar sits on the floor, and the last signature belongs to Marco Rubio — who won't shield two accused traffickers to save them. Aronberg gives them one to two years behind bars. Ghislaine Maxwell got a softer deal for one reason: she can hurt Trump. The Tates can't.
🍁 TRUMP TARIFFS THE BRIDGE PARTNER
Trump signed a 50% tariff on Canada on Monday — a week before he's due to open the Gordie Howe Bridge that ties Michigan to Ontario. He'll cut the ribbon on the friendship and tax it in the same breath. Carney won't fold. The neighbor just became a target.
🕵️ TRUMP'S FBI DIRECTOR BOOKS MOSCOW
Kash Patel is planning October days in Moscow and St. Petersburg with Russia's FSB — the first FBI director to go since 2013. The bureau exists to catch Russian spies. Its chief just booked a meeting with them.
🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE
The day points one way. Trump tariffs Canada and needles Britain. Kash Patel books Moscow. Xi arms the missiles killing American soldiers, and Trump answers by taxing Ontario's dairy. Trump punishes the friends and spares the adversaries. It makes sense only if Washington, Moscow and Beijing have stopped sitting on opposite sides of the table — and the friends America keeps shoving away have started to say so out loud.
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🕛 Grift Clock — LIVE · Special report 5 PM ET
📊 Fivestack · 3 PM ET · Dean Blundell + Zev
📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV
The last time we mapped this war's real winner:
They are STACKING coffins. 💔
Re: Gordie Howe Bridge: let’s have NO ONE show up for the ribbon cutting. No adoring crowds. Security holding back at 500 feet minimum. Felon goes only for a photo op, so give it to him and let him get back to golf in the afternoon!
Oh, and make sure Ukraine knows the dates of October 14–15 should be reserved for Moscow and St Petersburg. Damn, we have to get them out whichever way……!