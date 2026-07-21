👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🚀 CHINA'S MISSILES ARE KILLING AMERICANS. HEGSETH HID IT.

Eighteen American soldiers are dead, and the trail runs to Beijing. Iran killed three of them on July 17 when a missile got through a base in Jordan the Pentagon swore was safe. Narativ mapped why the missiles stopped missing: Iran's new Fattah warheads steer themselves in their final seconds, and China's Beidou satellites feed them the aim — the one signal America can't jam. Pete Hegseth knew. Iran hit that same base three times in the days before, and Hegseth reported none of it — no briefing, no names, no video. Thousands more missiles sit in cities dug into the rock at Yazd, beyond any bunker-buster, waiting to bait American troops into a ground war — Kuwait next. Xi promised Trump he'd stay out of it. Xi lied. And the Pentagon is losing a war it won't even admit is being lost.

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💰 THE GRIFT CLOCK CROSSES $5.1 BILLION AT FIVE O'CLOCK

At 5:00 PM Eastern, the Trump family passes $5.1 billion, and this time a clock catches it live. They crossed $5 billion on July 10, and nobody marked it. So Narativ built a counter that runs at their real rate — $107.74 a second, $9.3 million a day — and put the crossing on camera from noon. The number climbs while gas holds at $4 and climbs with it. Two clocks run today. Theirs earns. Yours pays.

LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

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⚖️ THE TATES AREN'T GETTING SPRUNG

MAGA swears Trump will save Andrew and Tristan Tate. Dave Aronberg, who prosecuted Palm Beach, says forget it. Britain wants the brothers on 59 counts, the extradition bar sits on the floor, and the last signature belongs to Marco Rubio — who won't shield two accused traffickers to save them. Aronberg gives them one to two years behind bars. Ghislaine Maxwell got a softer deal for one reason: she can hurt Trump. The Tates can't.

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🍁 TRUMP TARIFFS THE BRIDGE PARTNER

Trump signed a 50% tariff on Canada on Monday — a week before he's due to open the Gordie Howe Bridge that ties Michigan to Ontario. He'll cut the ribbon on the friendship and tax it in the same breath. Carney won't fold. The neighbor just became a target.

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🕵️ TRUMP'S FBI DIRECTOR BOOKS MOSCOW

Kash Patel is planning October days in Moscow and St. Petersburg with Russia's FSB — the first FBI director to go since 2013. The bureau exists to catch Russian spies. Its chief just booked a meeting with them.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

The day points one way. Trump tariffs Canada and needles Britain. Kash Patel books Moscow. Xi arms the missiles killing American soldiers, and Trump answers by taxing Ontario's dairy. Trump punishes the friends and spares the adversaries. It makes sense only if Washington, Moscow and Beijing have stopped sitting on opposite sides of the table — and the friends America keeps shoving away have started to say so out loud.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

🕛 Grift Clock — LIVE · Special report 5 PM ET

📊 Fivestack · 3 PM ET · Dean Blundell + Zev

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The last time we mapped this war's real winner:

Trump's Iran Bombing: A $50 Billion Gift to Putin's War Zev Shalev · June 23, 2025 Trump skulked away from last week’s G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, where world leaders were coordinating sanctions against Russia’s oil sector. He left saying he had something big to take care of and within days launched the unprecedented B2 attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities that is guaranteed to spike global energy prices. While allies tightened screws on Putin's revenue streams, Trump handed Moscow a $50 billion annual windfall through manufactured Middle East chaos. Read full story

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