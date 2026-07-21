Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
5h

I don't think that as dumb as Trump is he will back these sicko's. He's got his hands full with his own problems, the Epstein files. Although if he doesn't back and support them they have no reason to keep their mouths shut. There's no honor among thieves

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