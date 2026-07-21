Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Anne's avatar
Anne
8hEdited

This information needs desperately to be widely broadcast….but on what platform to reach those who don’t read independent media?

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Sarah Phillips's avatar
Sarah Phillips
8h

Thanks for your reporting Zev!

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