Seventeen American soldiers are dead. Iran killed two of them on July 17. Isabella Gonzales was 19, from Carrollton, Texas. Tyler Feehan was 25, a first lieutenant from Ewa Beach, Hawaii. An Iranian missile found their base in Jordan — Muwaffaq Salti, one the Pentagon called among the safest it had. One more soldier is still missing. Pete Hegseth's Pentagon has not named the other dead, and for days it would not admit the strike happened.

The missiles used to miss. They stopped. Iran rebuilt its arsenal around the Fattah family. The Fattah-1 carries a maneuvering warhead — small engines and steering surfaces on the warhead itself, so it twists in its final seconds instead of falling on a fixed arc. The Fattah-2 rides a hypersonic glide vehicle. The Talaeiyeh cruise missile re-targets in mid-flight. China's Beidou-3 military signal feeds the aim, jam-resistant, tied to targeting imagery from Chinese satellites. The Pentagon jams GPS. Nobody jams Beidou. Alain Juillet, a former French intelligence chief, reads Iran's new accuracy the same way. Arrow and THAAD lock onto an arc. These missiles leave the arc. The interceptor misses, and the missile lands.

Xi Jinping looked Trump in the eye and promised China would sell Iran nothing. Xi lied. Chinese ships carried rocket-fuel chemicals to Iranian ports. A Chinese-made missile knocked an American F-15 out of the sky, and US intelligence watched it happen.

Pete Hegseth knew all of it before Jordan. Iran hit that same base three times in the days before the strike that killed Gonzales and Feehan. Hegseth reported none of them. He briefed no one, released no video, named no wounded — and let the country believe the shield still held. Narativ found the strike footage on foreign feeds, because Hegseth's Pentagon buries anything that looks weak. He renamed it the Department of War. He will not report the war it is losing.

This is the war Trump keeps calling won. He says Iran is "obliterated," down to a few missiles, while America "controls" the Strait of Hormuz. Every word is false. Iran built "missile cities" — tunnel networks dug hundreds of meters into rock near Yazd, galleries holding thousands of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, launchers that surface through disguised hatches, fire, and drop back underground before a strike can find them. No bunker-buster reaches them. Iran closed the strait to American ships. Three more burned this week, two of them British. Gas sits at $4 and climbs toward a 1979 shock.

Ten nights of bombing have emptied American arsenals faster than Iran's. No strike reaches what Iran buried. No ground invasion survives an enemy dug in and waiting — and Iran wants exactly that fight. Its leaders are weighing the next move: attack Kuwait, the ally America is bound to defend, and bait American ground troops into the theater Iran spent years preparing. The last army that fought there was Saddam's. This one is dug into mountains, armed by Beijing, and hoping Americans come. This time Iran can win.

Trump sold a quick war. He bought a long one. And the country arming the men who kill American soldiers is the one country he still won't touch.

Share

Take me back to The Narativ →