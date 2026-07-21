LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

At 5:00 PM Eastern today, the Trump family passes $5.1 billion, and a clock catches it live. They crossed $5 billion on July 10 at 11:10 at night. Nobody marked it. So Narativ built a counter that never blinks — a running clock, live from noon, the crossing carried in a special report at five.

The clock runs at the family's own rate: $107.74 a second, $9.3 million a day, $3.4 billion a year. That is the pace at which the Trumps have turned the presidency into income since January 2025 — crypto ventures, real estate, overseas licensing, all of it drawn from public filings and reporting. The jump from $5 billion to $5.1 took eleven days.

Put the scale where the mind can hold it. Mobutu Sese Seko drained an estimated $5 billion from Zaire across thirty-two years. The Trumps matched him in eighteen months. Teapot Dome, the bribery scandal that taught America the word corruption, comes to about $7 million today. The clock clears that every 65 seconds. Split it across the country and every American has paid $14.87, every household $38.50. Every twelve minutes the counter swallows a household's whole yearly income.

Around the headline number sit the counters the Trumps would rather nobody kept. They pulled $2.2 billion from the public through crypto — the memecoins, World Liberty Financial. They took a $400 million jet from Qatar and earmarked it for the presidential library. They steered more than $24 million in federal contracts to family firms. They erased $1.63 billion in fines and restitution with 1,721 pardons.

The clock is honest about what it leaves out — the unrealized stock, the price of a pardon, the money still hidden behind shell companies and foreign buyers. It calls itself an estimate. The real number runs higher.

The people who should count this money stood down. Kash Patel's FBI was told to stop investigating clashes involving ICE. Markwayne Mullin threatened to jail state officials who won't hand over their voter rolls. A government that watches its critics and not its own cash has told you what it guards. So the counting moved to the public, and now it runs by the second.

LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

Gas holds at $4 and climbs with Trump's war. The clock only climbs. Theirs earns while yours pays. At five o'clock it breaks $5.1 billion — and it has never once ticked down.

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