Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Anne's avatar
Anne
7h

We can hope that he isn’t confirmed. That would be a body blow to what’s left of our democracy.

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Dragonfly's avatar
Dragonfly
7h

There are so many reasons he should not be confirmed.

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