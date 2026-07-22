Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
7h

.....and tRump and Kegbreath will take the bait to soothe their frail egos....causing 100's, possibly 1000's of US soldiers to lose their lives for these two POS....

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