A dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🚀 IRAN DEGRADES KUWAIT'S DEFENSES IN PREPARATION FOR INVASION

Iran's Revolutionary Guard hit Kuwait's Subiya power and desalination plant a second time and drone-struck Camp Doha, the western-Kuwait base that supplies American ground forces — going after the water, the power, and the logistics of a country that hosts thousands of U.S. troops. Iran is reaching for the one fight that breaks presidents: a land war in the Gulf. It comes as Pete Hegseth begged the Senate for $95 billion more, put the war's cost at $37.5 billion, and swore Iran was already “destroyed” — until Jon Ossoff made him say it four times and dodge every time. America has gone to war for Kuwait before, in 1991, and foiled a plot to kill a former president there in 1993. This is the eleventh straight night of U.S. strikes. Oil blew past $95 a barrel. Khamenei calls every salvo defense; Rubio says Tehran is “not serious” about talks. Short of boots on the ground, there may be no way to shield Kuwait — and behind the trap stand Russia and China, watching America get pulled in.

Read the full story →

☢️ TRUMP FINISHES THE SAUDI NUCLEAR DEAL FLYNN STARTED

Trump approved a deal letting Saudi Arabia enrich uranium on its own soil, two people told the Associated Press — the bomb-capable technology every prior president denied Riyadh. It carries no IAEA Additional Protocol, the inspections that catch a civilian program going military, and routes tens of billions to U.S. firms. Narativ reported the roots of this in 2020: Michael Flynn's push to sell the Saudis nuclear reactors, a scheme congressional investigators called improper. The Saudis have already moved $2 billion into Jared Kushner's fund. The enrichment is the payoff on an alliance built in Trump's first term.

Read the full story →

🧾 TRUMP'S CONTRACTS TO HIS FRIENDS REACH $1 BILLION

We unveiled the Grift Clock yesterday and measured how much the Trump family is pocketing from their government gigs. The clock doesn't yet include a running tally of the no-bid contracts Trump has handed his friends — those are hard to project forward — but Richard Blumenthal's shadow hearing counted them: a Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool that ballooned to $13 million, a White House ballroom nearing $1 billion.

Read the full story →

⚖️ THE 1776 FUND MAY STILL UNDO BLANCHE'S CONFIRMATION

Todd Blanche's path to attorney general hangs on two Republicans who are eyeing the exit from their political careers and have no f---s left to give. The public issue remains the Epstein files, but the one giving Blanche heartburn is the 1776 compensation fund that Tillis and Cornyn may hang their no votes on.

Read the full story →

🌍 RUSSIA KILLS CIVILIANS AT THE FASTEST RATE SINCE 2022

Russia killed and wounded more Ukrainian civilians in June than in any month since the invasion's first spring, the UN found, and kept firing into Donetsk and Kherson this week. Ukraine's army holds the line alone. Trump keeps calling Putin.

Read the full story →

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Six years ago, I identified the alliance that was disrupting the world as we know it: China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bibi Netanyahu's Israel. They backed Trump's rise to power in 2016, and they quickly started demanding their piece of the action. The biggest item on the Saudi list was a nuclear capability to balance Iran's strength across the Middle East. And so the very regime that won't trust Iran with nukes is handing them to the Saudis. Almost a decade later, Trump has finally agreed to the deal.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

FiveStack — 3 PM ET, Dean Blundell + Zev Shalev. Top five, counted down.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The alliance behind today's headlines, drawn six years ago — our “Inside Man” report on the network.

Share