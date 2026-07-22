A dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik.

NEW ANALYSIS

Iran cannot beat the United States from the air, and its commanders know it. So they are building a different war — one fought on the ground, where a cheap drone can kill the soldiers an expensive missile was built to protect, and where a patient enemy can bleed a superpower that cannot bleed it back the same way.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard struck Camp Doha on Tuesday, the base in western Kuwait that stores ammunition and supplies American ground forces. The target tells the strategy. For eleven nights American planes have flattened Iranian factories and launch sites, and the missiles keep coming, because air power cannot stop a cheap drone from finding a fixed base — not at a price Washington can keep paying. The only way to stop the drones at their source is to send soldiers after them. That is the war Iran wants, and Camp Doha is where it is trying to start it.

The Guard hit Kuwait twice the same day. It set fire to the Subiya power and desalination plant — the plant that makes the country's electricity and much of its drinking water — and forced Kuwait to ration power in 115-degree heat. Jordan shot down three of four Iranian missiles overnight. Bahrain reported drones. Iran struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. In a single day the war reached five countries.

The cost reached Dover on Wednesday. President Trump stood on the tarmac and watched airmen carry four flag-draped cases off a military plane. An Iranian drone had killed 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, Pfc. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and Sgt. Angel Rampersad at their base in Jordan. A downed Iranian drone killed Sgt. Michael Swinton in Iraq. “One of the hardest things to do as a president,” Trump said, “but it has to be done.” He has now made the trip three times since the war began.

Pete Hegseth spent Monday telling the Senate the opposite story. The defense secretary called Iran's military “destroyed” and “combat ineffective,” put the war's cost at $37.5 billion, and asked for $95 billion more. He had promised an Iranian surrender on 60 Minutes on day nine. He had called Iran beaten on day fourteen. On day sixteen, Iranian drones were still falling on Kuwait. Senator Jon Ossoff asked him four times whether “destroyed” was an accurate word. Four times Hegseth changed the subject — Iran's navy was sunk, its air force grounded, it had “no defense industrial base.” None of that stops a drone.

The doubt crossed party lines. Republican Senator John Kennedy said Americans need “some straighter answers” about why the country went in and how it gets out. Democrat Dick Durbin said Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine could not say where $95 billion would go. Iran's Guard claimed it had hit U.S. HIMARS launchers in Kuwait and Jordan; the Pentagon and Kuwait would not confirm it. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called every strike self-defense against a war Washington and Israel began.

Kuwait is the one patch of ground the United States has already fought for. American troops drove Saddam Hussein's army out in 1991. American cruise missiles hit Baghdad in 1993, after Iraqi intelligence plotted to kill former President George H.W. Bush on a visit to Kuwait City. The country hosts thousands of American troops and the bases that would feed any ground campaign in the Gulf. Washington cannot let Kuwait fall, and it cannot hold Kuwait from the air alone. Iran is striking exactly where that bind is tightest.

A United States pinned in the Gulf spends less on Ukraine and less on the Pacific, and Russia and China have fired nothing to arrange it. But the closer danger is the one Iran is building by hand. Trump told the four families their children died to keep Iran from getting a bomb. He did not say what happens the day Iran gets the ground war it is fighting for — the war that fills transfer cases faster than any night of bombing.

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