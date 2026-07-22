Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
8h

Congress has to end this war now before many of our military will be sacrificed for Trumps EGO. It is just one more maneuver to weaken America by the enemy within, our president.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
8h

Evil people are running our country - bringing it into complete ruin - why are people so frikking dense????

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