A Kyiv apartment block destroyed in a Russian strike. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration (CC BY 4.0).

Russia killed and wounded more Ukrainian civilians in June than in any month since the war's first spring, the United Nations found — 293 dead and nearly 2,000 hurt, most of them under the ballistic missiles and drones Russia now fires into cities by the hundreds. On July 19 a single barrage sent more than forty missiles at Kyiv in under an hour. The killing did not slow this week. Russian gunners killed two people in Donetsk on Monday and wounded 22 in Kherson in a day. In Sumy, a Russian strike hit an apartment block, then hit the rescuers who came for the wounded.

Ukraine is absorbing all of it, and mostly alone. Its army — the one Western capitals wrote off in the war's first week in 2022 — still holds the front, but it cannot hold the sky without more of the interceptors it keeps begging allies to send. This is the war's real arithmetic: Russia builds cheap drones and ballistic missiles faster than Ukraine can shoot them down, and only one country makes the high-end interceptors that close the gap. That country is the United States, and its president is not sending them fast enough.

Trump is spending his effort on the other side of the war. He talked with Vladimir Putin for 90 minutes on the Fourth of July and offered to help end the fighting. He has courted Putin since their 2025 summit in Alaska, the one that produced a handshake, a Kremlin slogan, and no peace. The pressure in every one of those conversations falls on Kyiv to give ground, not on Moscow to stop killing civilians — a strange place for American weight to land while Russian missiles fall on apartment blocks.

The same pattern runs through the whole day's news. Iran pins the United States down in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia collects its enrichment. Russia grinds through Ukraine while the American president works to befriend its ruler. Each of them gains from one thing — an America stretched thin, distracted, and turning inward — and none of them had to fire a shot at the United States to get it.

Ukraine is the exception, the one place the drift is meeting a wall. Its soldiers are still holding a line the rest of the free world keeps promising, and failing, to reinforce. How long they hold it depends less on Kyiv than on Washington — on whether the interceptors arrive before the missiles do, and on a president who would rather call Moscow than resupply Kyiv.

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