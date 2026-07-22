Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
8h

Most Americans want to fully support Ukraine but Trump is doing whatever he can to help Putin.

Reply
Share
Barbara snowberger's avatar
Barbara snowberger
3h

Was this the reason LG was "put to rest"? Obtained approval for munitions for Ukraine to use Company instructions which said Company didn't know anything about. (Trump promised Zelensky at NATO, and sent LG to close the deal).This would have put sanctions on Russia. Curious and curiouser.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture