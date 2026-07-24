Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Patricia Settli's avatar
Patricia Settli
9h

Why was he allowed to talk with out being under oath ? All

these schmucks get off without speaking even a half truth. Thanks UK !

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JP Connolly's avatar
JP Connolly
9h

innocent as a little bitty lamb? Pull the other one it has bells on. He has to be made to answer under oath.

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