👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🗂️ THE LIST BLANCHE WAS HANDED

Narativ surfaced a document on Friday that no outlet had reported: an internal Justice Department email cataloguing the most serious Epstein-file allegations against Donald Trump, Bill Barr, Howard Lutnick, Les Wexner, Jes Staley and seven other men. It is dated July 24, 2025 — the day Todd Blanche interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell. The email began as a request for “a sentence or two… [on] the salacious statements made against the individuals in the file,” and came back as a roster drawn from victim statements. The Trump entry, as the file records it, describes an assault a woman says Epstein set up; Trump denies it. On Wexner, the file states for the first time in writing that “Epstein earned his money from having sex with Wexner.” Blanche asked Maxwell about nearly every name — but never raised Howard Lutnick. The list was built for the man now weeks from becoming attorney general. Narativ has posted the document.

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💰 THE BANKER WHO KEPT EPSTEIN

Jes Staley, the banker who ran Jeffrey Epstein’s money at JPMorgan for more than a decade, sat for a voluntary, not-under-oath interview with the House Oversight Committee on July 23. Chairman James Comer said Staley defended Epstein and urged the bank to keep him as a client. Staley denies wrongdoing. Britain already banned him from senior finance roles in 2025 for hiding how close he stood to Epstein, whom his own emails called one of his “most cherished” friends. Narativ holds those emails in its archive.

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🕰️ THE GRIFT CLOCK GETS ITS OWN URL

Narativ launched the Trump Grift Clock this week on its own address, griftclock.com. It counts the family’s second-term take in real time — past $5.1 billion and climbing $107 every second — from crypto, real estate, and overseas licensing, each figure sourced on the page to the Times, Forbes, and Reuters. A running ticker logs the rest: the Qatari jet, the fines erased by pardons, and the 327 stock buys placed the day before Trump’s last tariff pause.

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📰 THE TIMES BEATS THE SUBPOENAS

The Justice Department withdrew its grand-jury subpoenas against three New York Times reporters on July 23 rather than let Judge Arun Subramanian quash them. He ruled them null and void. Government lawyers admitted subpoenaing reporters’ spouses and a mother was a “mistake.” FBI Director Kash Patel had overseen issuing them.

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📉 THE WRONG TARIFF TARGET

Trump’s 50 percent tariffs hit Canadian goods this week — alcohol, dairy, hockey gear — while the 50 percent he once reserved for China arming Iran never came. Carney offered talks. The Grift Clock kept counting.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

The document Narativ surfaced on Friday answers its own question. Someone at the Justice Department wrote down the Epstein allegations against Trump, Barr, Wexner and a roster of powerful men — then sent it to someone else at the DOJ the day Todd Blanche sat with Ghislaine Maxwell. Blanche went name by name, skipped Lutnick, and now faces a confirmation vote under a contempt fine. The administration keeps trying to make the Epstein story disappear and with every attempt raises new questions about a cover-up.

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The Story So Far: Jeffrey Epstein, JP Morgan, and The Greatest Heist