Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Walter Bruno's avatar
Walter Bruno
9hEdited

Was Blanche an accomplice in aiding the Epstein network and its incarcerated Maxwell?

That seems to be the initial route to uprooting Trump & fellow criminals. Get him disbarred, and do likewise, for the Trump consiglieri who filed the phoney actions against the media; the fact they 'withdraw' their gimick, rather than go in to defeat, says they will do it again later. Disbar them.

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