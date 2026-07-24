Breaking News: 'Smoking Gun' Document Could Upend Todd Blanche's Confirmation as AG

Zev surfaced a document Friday that no outlet had reported: an internal DOJ email cataloguing the most serious allegations against Donald Trump, Bill Barr, Howard Lutnick, Les Wexner and seven other men — dated July 24, 2025, the day Todd Blanche sat down with Ghislaine Maxwell. Zev runs daily AI searches of the Epstein files; his system flagged the email Friday morning, and he took it to air within hours, joined by attorney and advocate Anne P. Mitchell and congressional candidate Lev Parnas.

The email began as a request. One DOJ official asked another: “Can you write me a sentence or two… [on] the salacious statements made against the individuals in the file? Feel free to add if I missed someone.” The reply came back as a roster — Trump, Barr, Lutnick, Wexner, Jes Staley, Leon Black, Prince Andrew, Harvey Weinstein, Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton — with each man’s entry drawn from victim statements in the files.

The Trump entry, as the file records it: Epstein introduced a woman to Trump, “who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis.” She bit him. Trump punched her in the head and threw her out. A second redacted account has Epstein introducing another woman with “this is a good one, huh?” — and Trump answering yes.

The date carries the story — and Zev did the legwork before air, verifying the email against the Blanche–Maxwell interview transcript name by name. Blanche — Trump’s former defense lawyer, then running the DOJ’s Maxwell interview, now weeks from a confirmation vote for attorney general — asked Maxwell about nearly every name on the list. On Trump, Maxwell answered: “Absolutely never in any context. The president was never inappropriate with anybody… he was a gentleman in all respects.” On Barr — who the file places at an Epstein model event, with a second account claiming he was “present during some of this abuse” — Maxwell answered “no,” then “I don’t recall.” On Wexner, the file states he sat at number one on Epstein’s speed dial and that “Epstein earned his money from having sex with Wexner” — the first time that alleged relationship appears in writing anywhere in the files, and something sources close to Epstein told Zev years ago. Maxwell confirmed only “the one very famous client everybody talks about.”

One name Blanche never raised: Howard Lutnick.

The file repeats what Narativ first reported months ago — Epstein sold Lutnick a home for $10 that later sold for millions — and Maxwell volunteered, unprompted, that Epstein’s cohort included men “in your cabinet, who you call your friends.” Weeks after the interview, Maxwell moved from prison to a minimum-security camp.

Mitchell traced the paper trail on air: the joint DOJ-FBI-SDNY task force slideshow that circulated this year was built from this document, compiled July 22–24, 2025, forwarded to Kash Patel on August 7, 2025, and released publicly in January under the Epstein files mandate. The email sat in the public files for six months; Zev’s daily searches never returned it until Friday. “We have to ask whether it was somehow not visible to everybody,” he said.

Parnas added a third thread: Maxwell’s attorney, Oscar Marcus, hosted Blanche on his podcast twice — once before the Maxwell interview, once after.

Mitchell put the question that hangs over the whole document: why would anyone prepare this list for Blanche if he believed none of it was true?

Blanche faces his confirmation vote already under a $1,000-a-day fine for defying a federal court order to release Trump-related Epstein documents. Epstein’s survivors met him days ago and left distressed, recounting his words to them: “They wanted something from me I can’t give them — justice.” Zev closed on that line: if Blanche held this email when he looked those survivors in the eye, how can he possibly be the attorney general of the United States?

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The document is posted below this video. Narativ viewers are sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee — email it, then call.

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