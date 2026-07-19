Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Trump’s Envoy Handed Andrew Tate the Constitution. Tate Promised to Cite It in Court.

Bizarre "interview" surfaces of Paolo Zampolli interviewed by Andrew Tate.
Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid

The tape opens with a gift. Paolo Zampolli — the State Department’s special envoy for global partnerships, Melania Trump’s oldest friend, the man Narativ has spent weeks tracing through Russian diplomatic circles — hands Andrew Tate a copy of the US Constitution. Tate thanks him and says the quiet part into the microphone: “I’m gonna read this and I’m g…

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