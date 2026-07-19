The tape opens with a gift. Paolo Zampolli — the State Department’s special envoy for global partnerships, Melania Trump’s oldest friend, the man Narativ has spent weeks tracing through Russian diplomatic circles — hands Andrew Tate a copy of the US Constitution. Tate thanks him and says the quiet part into the microphone: “I’m gonna read this and I’m g…
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Trump’s Envoy Handed Andrew Tate the Constitution. Tate Promised to Cite It in Court.
Bizarre "interview" surfaces of Paolo Zampolli interviewed by Andrew Tate.
Jul 19, 2026
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Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
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