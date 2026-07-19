BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP’S MARSHALS CUFFED THE TATES — AND THE FIGHT TO FREE THEM HAS ALREADY STARTED

US Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami early Saturday. The marshals approached the brothers and asked for a signature — the kind of approach the Tates know from fans. The paper was an arrest warrant. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service had filed 38 new charges after police identified four more victims — seven women in all — bringing the total to 59: rape, human trafficking, and offences relating to indecent images of a child. Andrew Tate faces 42 counts, Tristan 17. Britain wants them extradited. The brothers deny everything; their lawyers call the prosecution false.

Lev Parnas came on Narativ’s Sunday special with a warning the wires don’t have: the machine that protected the Tates for seventeen months is already working to spring them. “From what I’m hearing behind the scenes, there’s a major push by the Tate brothers and their advocates in the Trump world,” Parnas told Zev. “They’re going to try to block this extradition.”

Parnas has lived inside this machine — the favors, and the day the favors stop — and he walked the audience through how the protection was built. Donald Trump’s administration pressed Romania in February 2025 to cut the brothers loose from their stalled trafficking case, and Romania folded. The Tates flew to Florida “under Trump’s umbrella,” Parnas said, and bragged about it — Andrew Tate boasted of his relationship with Barron Trump. This April they sat near the President at UFC in Miami. Alina Habba, Trump’s former lawyer and his pick for US Attorney of New Jersey, gushed on camera that she’d been a fan of Andrew Tate “for a very long time.”

Then the protection lapsed. The Tates’ own lawyer revealed the seam in a letter Parnas dissected on air: the arrest, the lawyer complained, was approved by “a low-level DOJ employee,” not the top — and he expressed hope that “once the proper people see this,” it will be taken care of. Read that the way Parnas does: local Miami officials did their jobs before the fix could arrive. “The corruption is just about to start,” he said.

The extradition now runs on two tracks. In court: a judge, a bail fight, an extradition hearing. In politics: the surrender decision lands with Trump’s administration — Zev pointed at Marco Rubio’s State Department for the final call — and Parnas has watched that lever pulled before. He was involved in the Dmitry Firtash extradition saga; Trump’s first administration let it die in Vienna. He predicts the same choreography used on Ghislaine Maxwell: keep it quiet through the midterms, then deliver the favor. His prediction for the Tates — watch whether the process stays noisy or goes strangely peaceful. Peaceful means a deal.

Narativ’s own reporting put the arrest inside a wider frame. Seven days before the handcuffs, a photo shows the brothers at the congressional office of Representative Wesley Hunt of Texas — and they spent the weekend as guests of Paolo Zampolli, the State Department’s special envoy for global partnerships, the man who discovered Melania Trump, brought her to America, and introduced her to both Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Narativ’s investigation with Amanda Ungaro’s email trove shows Zampolli’s decades of contact with senior Russian diplomats — Churkin, Lavrov, Voronkov — and his alleged proximity to Russian organized crime. Another photo, taken at Bedminster, shows Zampolli alongside Andrew Giuliani — now running the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s General Services administrator. The men who ran cover for the Tates sit inside the government, on the taxpayer’s dime.

The show closed on the war. American forces flew a seventh straight night of strikes across Iran; two US soldiers are dead and one missing in Jordan, four more wounded, and the conflict Zev called “a world war in waiting” has spread to Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Parnas connected it to the ballot: Israel’s government is reportedly spending $45 million on an AI campaign to divide Democratic voters before November, the same play Elon Musk ran with $30 million in 2024. His answer, and Zev’s: blinders on. The only division that matters is democracy against autocracy.

The Tate file moves fast from here — a courtroom in Florida, a decision on Trump’s desk, and a base watching to see if he protects two more predators in the summer of the Epstein revolt.

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Lev Parnas writes Lev Remembers on Substack and is running for Congress at levforcongress.org.

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