Zev opened on a tell. Weeks ago, the First Lady of the United States walked before the press corps, unannounced, and denied a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that no one had accused her of having. She read a statement. She walked away. Zev Shalev played the clip and named the oddity: Melania Trump does not answer tweets, and she …
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Preview
The Tiger Was Never the Point
Amanda Ungaro returned to Narativ Live on Monday night, with a global exclusive about Melania Trump, Paolo Zampolli and Russia - and she brought the receipts.
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
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