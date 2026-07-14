Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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The Tiger Was Never the Point

Amanda Ungaro returned to Narativ Live on Monday night, with a global exclusive about Melania Trump, Paolo Zampolli and Russia - and she brought the receipts.
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Zev Shalev and Amanda Ungaro
Jul 14, 2026
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Zev opened on a tell. Weeks ago, the First Lady of the United States walked before the press corps, unannounced, and denied a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that no one had accused her of having. She read a statement. She walked away. Zev Shalev played the clip and named the oddity: Melania Trump does not answer tweets, and she …

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