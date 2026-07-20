BREAKING NEWS: Tate Bros Vow To Fight Extradition To UK, But Former US Attorney Dave Aronberg Says Nobody Is Coming To Save Them

The Tate brothers are betting their freedom on a rescue from the administration that sprang them once before. On Monday’s Narativ Live, the two guests best positioned to judge that bet — Dave Aronberg, the former Palm Beach County state attorney, and Lev Parnas, who lived inside the Trump-world protection racket — called it the same way: the rescue isn’t coming.

“There’s zero support for these guys in the administration,” Parnas said, citing his own sources inside Trump world. “Once your credit is no good, you are shipped off. And the Tate brothers right now are more than credit no good.”

The legal road ends at Rubio’s desk — and Rubio won’t sign

Aronberg walked through the extradition machinery the cable networks are skipping. The defense has three offramps — mistaken identity, non-extraditable offense, no probable cause — and none of them work against 59 UK charges spanning seven women, some underage, from 2010 to 2017. “Probable cause is such a low standard,” Aronberg said. After the appeals run out — he estimates one to two years — a single signature ships them to Britain, and under Article 4 of the 2003 US-UK treaty, Secretary of State Marco Rubio could refuse on political-persecution grounds. That is exactly what Tate lawyer Joseph McBride is building toward; the show played his courthouse claim that “the process is the punishment.” Aronberg’s verdict: “That is not going to be the hill this administration dies on — especially a guy who may want to be president.” He knows Rubio personally: “The Tate brothers aren’t his jam.”