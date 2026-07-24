Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
8h

I don’t want Carney to meet in the US and Trump should not be allowed in Canada (convicted felon and rapist)

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
9h

Someone else said, Mexico is the US's largest trading partner. Do you have stats on this?

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