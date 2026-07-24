At 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 24, a new United States tariff of 10 percent took effect on Canadian goods, part of a broader action that hit 60 countries covering 99.4 percent of American imports. It landed on top of a sharper blow. On July 20, Trump signed proclamations imposing 50 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian products — alcohol, dairy, cement, and hockey gear — under Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act, an obscure Depression-era law. Those take effect about 30 days out.

Prime Minister Mark Carney answered in writing. He called the move “the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions” that violate CUSMA, the free-trade agreement binding the two countries and Mexico. Canada, he wrote, has “merely matched” the earlier U.S. tariffs on its auto sector. Carney did not threaten new retaliation. He said Canada had made detailed proposals to modernize CUSMA and stood ready “to intensify those discussions in the coming weeks,” and that he had spoken with Trump and agreed to speed up negotiations.

The target is an ally. Canada is the United States’ largest trading partner and a treaty partner, and the tariffs arrive under a law written for countries that discriminate against American commerce.

In April, Trump reserved a 50 percent tariff for a different country. He warned that China — or any nation — would face that rate, effective immediately, if it were caught supplying weapons to Iran, after U.S. intelligence reported that Beijing was preparing to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Tehran. Since then, the Pentagon counts 18 U.S. service members killed in the Iran war. Narativ has reported that Chinese technology helped Iran target American troops. The 50 percent tariff Trump signed this week did not land on China. It landed on Canadian alcohol, dairy, and hockey gear.

Narativ’s Trump Grift Clock, live today at griftclock.com, tracks the family’s second-term take in real time — past $5.1 billion and climbing $107 every second. Its ticker records a detail that sits beside the tariff whiplash: 327 stock purchases placed the day before Trump’s last tariff pause lifted the S&P 9.5 percent. The tariffs move markets. The clock counts who profits.

Carney’s tone was measured. The escalation was not. Whether the coming weeks bring a deal or a deeper trade war now rests on talks the two leaders say they will speed up.

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