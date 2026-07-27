Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lalisa's avatar
Lalisa
8h

I believe the 2024 presidential election was indeed sabotaged by Elon Musk, with Trump’s blessing. Why? Because they both told us so!

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Colleen McLean's avatar
Colleen McLean
9m

Sowing the seeds of doubt to perpetrate a fraudulent election. Looking at life upside down and backwards is exhausting,

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