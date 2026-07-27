Brazil denied visas to two named State Department officials — Assistant Secretary Riley M. Barnes and Deputy Assistant Secretary Samuel Samson — after its government concluded their planned July 27–30 visit to Brasília aimed to undermine the country's electronic voting machines. The two men carried a softer cover story: meetings on "election integrity," religious freedom, and free expression. The State Department called any talk of a ploy "a baseless lie." Brazil's Foreign Ministry read the itinerary and refused the visas anyway — three months before Lula stands for reelection against Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, whose family has spent years inside the Trump orbit, and whose father spent years attacking those same voting machines without evidence.

Brazilians recognized the operation because they watched it work on America. America didn't do this to itself — Russia ran the operation against America, and Narativ has reported that thread since 2016: the seeded doubt, the fabricated fraud claims, the capture of a major party. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty — twice — to lying about his calls with the Russian ambassador. Trump's Justice Department paid him $1.2 million this March.

The same crew wrote the domestic version. Narativ's April investigation with Denver Riggleman, The Plot to Steal 2026, traced the path: Flynn, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, and Phil Waldron drafted a voting-machine seizure order at Tomotley Plantation in November 2020, and the framework resurfaced as Trump's March 31 executive order — the federal voter list, DOJ prosecution power over state election officials. This weekend a federal appeals court blocked that order's voter list. Riggleman called the Tomotley file a crime scene. Barnes and Samson work for the government that signed it into force.

Waldron's fabricated 2020 "evidence" blamed foreign servers and Venezuelan algorithms for American votes. Six years later the same movement sends real officials to a foreign country to impugn real machines. The projection completed its circle in Brasília — and Brazil, unlike America in 2016, saw it coming.

One hundred days out from the American midterms, Barnes and Samson stayed home. The machines in Brazil will count the votes. The question Narativ has asked for ten years still stands: who counts ours?

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